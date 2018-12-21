‘Power Rangers’ May Covers Spotlight Beyond The Grid and Shattered Grid

Beyond The Grid continues in May when Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #37 hits comic stores, and now we’ve got a first look at the stylish new covers.

Power Rangers #37 will find the stranded Rangers and their newest ally Ellarien (known as the Solar Ranger) continuing their fight against The Praetor and his forces, as you can see from the main cover by Jamal Campbell. You can also check out the GraveZord in all its glory in the special incentive cover by artist Xermanico. You can check out both covers and the official description to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #37 below.

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #37

Publisher: BOOM! Studios

Retail Price: $3.99

Writer: Marguerite Bennett

Artist: Simone di Meo

Cover Artists:

Main Cover: Jamal Campbell

Preorder Cover: Jordan Gibson

Incentive Cover: Xermánico

“Synopsis: As the death of this entire new universe draws near, each Ranger will be faced with a terrible choice—and

one Ranger may be forced to betray everything they believe in.”

We also got the cover to the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 8, which features the conclusion to the epic Power Ranger event Shattered Grid. The cover is by Jamal Campbell and features Lord Drakkon’s final form in all its glory, and you can check out the cover and the official description for it below.

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS VOL. 8 SC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR MAY 2019*****

Publisher: BOOM! Studios

Retail Price: $16.99

Writer: Kyle Higgins

Artist: Daniele di Nicuolo, Diego Galindo

Cover Artist: Jamal Campbell

“Synopsis: THE CONCLUSION TO THE EPIC SHATTERED GRID EVENT

As Lord Drakkon comes ever closer to conquering all of existence, Power Rangers from across all eras answer the call to join forces against his armies. As new friends and old foes come together in the Rangers’ darkest hour, the entire legacy of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers hangs in the balance. Join Kyle Higgins (Nightwing) and artist Daniele Di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Pink) in the epic conclusion to the ultimate war against Lord Drakkon with the final installment of the critically

acclaimed event, Shattered Grid. Collects Mighty Morphin Power Ranger #29, #30, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid #1.”

Both Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #37 and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 8 Shattered Grid hit comic stores May of 2019.