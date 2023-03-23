Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always Special Reveals Death of a Ranger

Last night Power Rangers fans were unexpectedly treated to the trailer for the much anticipated 30th Anniversary Once & Always Netflix special, and it contained several major revelations. The biggest by far though was the death of a Ranger, and it’s one that will hit close to home for fans of the franchise. In the trailer, the Rangers are fighting Robo Rita, who is the original Rita Repulsa in a new robot body. She fires a blast toward Billy, and that’s when we see Trini jump in front of the blast to protect him. Later on, we see that Rita killed Trini with that attack, and that’s when Trini’s little sister enters the picture.

We see Billy and Zack talking to Trini’s sister Minh, who confirms her sister’s death at Rita’s hands after they head to her house. Billy and Zack also get Rocky and Kat to round out the team, and there is footage of the whole team after that, so it would seem that at some point Minh takes up Trini’s mantle as the Yellow Ranger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trini was played by Thuy Trang in the original show, but Trang tragically passed away in 2001 after a car accident. Now the franchise will address the reality of things through storyline, and Charlie Kersh will play the role of Trini’s sister in the franchise.

In a previous interview with EW, the original cast shared memories of working with Thuy on the set of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and David Yost also revealed how he heard the news of her passing.

“[Original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson] was the person who called to tell me,” Yost said. “I was so shocked. I remember calling Thuy’s voicemail a few times after I found out just to hear her voice and leave her a message saying I’ll miss her. Learning about her early childhood and everything she and her family went through leaving Vietnam, becoming refugees, and immigrating to the United States, I admired her and her family’s strength to rebuild their lives here. I’ll always remember her great laugh and infectious smile.”

“The Rangers come face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome.”

Season 2 of Dino Fury is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in 2023. Once & Always will hit Netflix on April 19th. Are you excited for the 30th Anniversary? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB.