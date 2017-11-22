These ‘Power Rangers’ Saba Variants Are Morphinominal

It doesn’t get much cooler than a talking sword, but what if each Ranger had their own?

That’s the premise behind MightyMorphinPowerRangerBoy’s latest design, and the results are fantastic. Saba is the White Ranger’s sentient weapon, and his version is included here as well, albeit with a small tweak. Instead of the usual silver, the blade portion of the sword is given a black finish, but the other Sabers are the real stars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each one is modeled after the Rangers’ respective Zords, and since this is the era of the White Ranger it makes sense that they are designed around the Thunderzords. All of them are slick, but the Black Ranger, Red Ranger, and Pink Ranger versions stand out more because of their more intricate handles.

To be fair, you’d probably stab yourself just as much with the Pink Ranger’s Saba, but when it looks that cool practicality takes a back seat.

You can view all of the Saba variants in the image below.

MightyMorphinPowerRangerBoy also asked which one he should get modeled and 3D printed, and of course, the answer is all of them in a world free of money and time constraints. If you have to pick though, it’s hard to not pick that Red Ranger version, though personally, the Blue Ranger’s Saba is where it’s at.

There have been Saba variants in the past, but they were not part of Power Rangers. Saba is known as Byakkoshinken (or Byakko) in the Super Sentai series Gosei Sentai Dairanger, and there are variants to the weapon in other colors. In that case, though they weren’t tailored to the Zords like these.

In the states, the White Ranger was the only Ranger to wield the weapon, which could do way more than just speak. Saba also has the ability to fly and can fire energy beams from his eyes. He was also essentially a remote control for the Tigerzord and allowed it to transform into warrior mode.

Saba’s also made recent appearances in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comics from BOOM! Studios, crossing over from the Dark Dimension. Maybe the Rangers could get those Saba Swords after all?

You can find MightyMorphinPowerRangerBoy’s work on Instagram and Youtube.