Shredder Has Just Become The Green Mighty Morphin Power Ranger

The big crossover event that is Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continues with issue #2 this week, and the second chapter of the story definitely throws a major twist into the respective mythos of the Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles, alike. The Ninja Turtles and Original Power Rangers team manage to come to a ceasefire after their initial conflict (based on the usual mistaken identity mishaps). While the two teams regroup and set their sites on the true enemy (The Foot Clan), Tommy is off solo mission to infiltrate The Foot’s ranks. Well, that plan definitely goes sideways when The Shredder ends up obtaining the power of the Green Ranger for himself!

Warning: Spoilers for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 FOLLOW!

The Turtles and Power Ranger ended issue #1 clashing outside of Mason Technologies in New York City, and we find them there now, with each team trying to sort out the mystery of the other’s identity. Once they realize they’re all on the hero side, the two groups dash underground to avoid the arrival of April O’Neil and the other inquiring media group. After a little team-on-team bonding, the combined MMPR/TMNT squad attack a Foot base and ambush Karai.

Meanwhile, Tommy infiltrates The Foot Elite ranks as a recruit, while actually attempting to track down and rescue Tyler. Tommy gets the attention of Shredder himself, thanks to Karai, and its seems as though the ruse is a success. However, when Tommy makes contact with Tyler and attempts to extract him from the Foot base, things quickly go sideways. It turns out Shredder used Tyler as bait, and the young boy ends up betraying Tommy and knocking him out, to be presented to Shredder as a prisoner, and earn Tyler’s entry into the Foot Clan.

Shredder keeps Tommy unconscious and locked in a cage inside The Technodrome. When Tommy eventually wakes up, he activates his Ranger coin and transforms into Green Ranger form. Unfortunately, Shredder was waiting for just that opportunity; he blasts the Green Ranger with a device the Foot built, and it allows Shredder to take the power of the Green Ranger for himself!

The issue ends with Rita Repulsa sensing the change in the Dragon Coin’s owner, and warping down with her lieutenants to take it back. When Rita confronts Shredder, the ninja warlord accesses the power of the Dragon Coin, and becomes Green Ranger Shredder! That sets the stage for an epic villain battle that’s coming in issue #3.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 is now on sale.