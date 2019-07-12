Original Green Ranger Jason David Frank Teases New Costume

Bat in the Sun’s mystery project hits later today, and the original Green Ranger took to Instagram to share a new teaser video of his newest costume. As we talked about before the helmet looks to be inspired by a Dragon, as sharp teeth surround the gold visor. There’s also a shining object in the helmet’s center, and the chest piece definitely gives off a Dragon Shield vibe, though it is much more ornate than the one we typically see in Power Rangers. There also looks to be a lot of silver in the suit, and we can’t wait to see it in action when the full trailer hits.

You can check it out in the video below.

“Trailer releases tomorrow! @jasonfaunt @ciarahanna20 @chrysti_ane @yoshi_sudarso @aaronschoenke @batinthesun @jennarfrank @johnnyyongbosch track by @wheregiantsfallband #lotwd #aftermath #ashh #batinthesun”

So, is this just a turbocharged Ranger or some sort of mashup like Bat in the Sun introduced in their Power Rangers Legacy Wars: Street Fighter Showdown? We’ll have to wait and see, but the good news is we don’t have to wait much longer.

So far the cast includes Jason David Frank (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Dino Thunder), Johnny Yong Bosch (Mighty Morphin/Zeo/Turbo), Ciara Hanna (Megaforce/Super Megaforce), Jason Faunt (Time Force), Chrysti Ane (Ninja Steel/Super Ninja Steel), and Yoshi Sudarso (Dino Charge/Dino Super Charge).

Are you excited for Bat in the Sun's new project? What do you hope to see?