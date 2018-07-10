Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 25th Anniversary Funko Pop Figures Are Here

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and Funko rarely forgets a birthday. Indeed, a new wave of Power Rangers Funko Pop figures has been unveiled, and they’re sculpted to resemble the cast from the show!

A gallery of the new Power Rangers Funko Pops is available below, but you can do more that just look at them my friends. Thanks to Entertainment Earth, we’re giving you the very first opportunity to add these figures to your collection – including the exclusive 6-inch, glow-in-the-dark Megazord! Continue on for the complete list of figures, which includes links to the pre-order pages. Odds are these will be super popular (especially the Megaord exclusive) so reserve them while you can.

• Power Rangers Megazord Glow-in-the-Dark 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure – Exclusive

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Rita Repulsa

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Goldar

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Lord Zedd

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Blue Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Green Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Red Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Pink Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Black Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Yellow Ranger (No Helmet)

Additional exclusives will include a 2-pack of Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd at Books-A-Million, Pudgy Pig and Pumpkin Rapper at GameStop, a 10″ Dino Ultrazord at Target, a a 6-inch Tigerzord at Hot Topic, and a Black and Gold Megazord at Power Morphicon.

On a related note, Power Rangers fans and collectors need to jump all over Bandai’s Psycho Silver Ranger figure from Power Rangers in Space. For one thing, the figure is a former Toys “R” Us exclusive that has transitioned to a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive for Entertainment Earth. Secondly, Power Rangers in Space! As fans know, this was the season that saved the show and altered the direction of the Power Rangers franchise forever.

If you won’t be able to attend SDCC in person, the Power Rangers in Space Legacy Psycho Silver Ranger action figure is available to pre-order here for $44.99. Keep in mind that the figure will be sold first at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 at the Entertainment Earth booth #2343. Your order will only be charged and shipped if stock remains after the show. If that happens, expect the figure to ship in August.

There’s a chance this figure will sell out at the show, but pre-orders are your best chance to nab one at the standard price. Then again, stock of former Toys “R” Us exclusives has been pretty healthy, so you definitely have a shot at this one. The official description reads:

“We’re the Psycho Rangers. We’re faster than you. Smarter than you. Stronger than you. But we’re evil!” From the Power Rangers in Space TV series, comes this Power Rangers in Space Legacy Psycho Silver Ranger Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive. The evil counterpart of the Silver Ranger from Power Rangers in Space makes his appearance in the Legacy line of highly detailed and articulated action figures from Bandai as this collectible 6 1/2-inch tall figure. With show-accurate styling and premium decoration, there are 21 points of articulation and a muscular, heroic design that’s perfect for play or display! Great for adult collectors and kids alike, the Psycho Silver Ranger comes in premium Legacy packaging. Don’t miss out on this grab this former Toys “R” Us exclusive!

