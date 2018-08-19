Power Rangers: New Image Reveals 25th Anniversary Rangers

The 25th Anniversary episode is right around the corner, and now we’ve got a new image from the anticipated special that shows off all the classic Rangers.

In the image, you can see that there are 10 classic Rangers involved in the show, including Megaforce, Mighty Morphin, Dino Charge, and more, and you can check out the new image below.

You can find the official episode description below.

“Dimensions in Danger (8/28): In a special 25th-anniversary episode, the Super Ninja Steel Rangers team up with Legendary Rangers in an epic battle to save the world.”

The series synopsis reads as follows:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

The 25th-anniversary special airs in primetime on Nickelodeon Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. For more Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel coverage and all things Power Rangers, follow @MattMuellerCB on Twitter.