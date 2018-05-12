Power Rangers: Zordon Warns Ranger Teams Across The Timeline In Shattered Grid Preview

Lord Drakkon is starting his crusade against the Rangers of the Morphin Grid, and it falls to Zordon to get a warning to them before it’s too late.

As we saw in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers annual, Drakkon is taking his crusade into many of the Ranger timelines, and in Power Rangers #27 we see that battle start to affect even more worlds. The annual already showed his work against RPM, In Space, Ninja Steel, Zeo, and S.P.D., but now that has increased to Jungle Fury, Dino Thunder, Dino Charge, Lost Galaxy, and Lightspeed Rescue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the preview, Zordon sends a universe-wide alert to all the teams, warning them about Lord Drakkon, his army of Sentries, and what he’s looking for. He also explains how the Black Dragon Cannons are able to hurt the Rangers, telling them that they “are designed to disrupt your connection to the Morphin Grid.”

‘Defend your worlds. Protect yourselves and your Morphers at all costs.”

The preview also reveals what part Skull is playing in the story, showing that he is one of Drakkon’s Red Sentries, but is still loyal to the Coinless.

You can check out the preview in the gallery.

Shattered Grid features plenty of Rangers, and the good news is writer Kyle Higgins didn’t have to really leave anyone he wanted out of the mix.

“No, everyone I want to use is in this,” Higgins said. “The process really has, it’s been about a year of me diving into past series, watching old episodes, watching recap videos, reading character bios. Something like this is both a celebration of the franchise and something that we want the fans to be excited about, but also it’s not just throw every Power Ranger ever into a story. To me, that’s not the story. There are certain Rangers from throughout the 25-year history of Power Rangers, that are going to kind of carry our narrative. Who those Rangers are, why they were chosen, and how they play into our arcs, is part of the fun, for me, of writing this event.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #27 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Di Nicuolo, with colors by Jeremy Lawson and letters by Jim Campbell. Covers are provided by Jamal Campbell, Jordan Gibson, and Carlos Villa. The official description can be found below.

“As Lord Drakkon’s power and influence grows, the Power Rangers work with new allies from across time and dimensions, including Ranger teams such as Time Force, RPM, and Samurai, to craft a plan to fight back…but is it already too late?”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #27 is in comic stores on May 15.