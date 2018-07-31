Power Rangers: All The Ranger Teams At Power Morphicon So Far

Power Morphicon, the biggest Power Rangers convention around, is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to see if your favorite team will be there then you’re in the right place!
We’ve covered the constantly updating guest list more than a few times, but we’ve gone ahead and broken it down by team since those announcements aren’t in any particular order. Sure you can head to the master list and see if your favorite Ranger is going to be there, but if you are looking for the entire S.P.D. or Time Force team to sign your poster this list is the one you’ll want to check out.
First off though here’s a bit more about Power Morphicon.
“The Power Morphicon Convention is celebrating its SIXTH show, the expo’s first at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The show is run by veteran convention artist and vendor Scott Zillner who annually puts on nearly a dozen shows in the Los Angeles and Sacramento areas including Japan World Heroes, a convention celebrating Japanese and Sentai related popular culture. Power Morphicon Convention has been held every other year since 2007, and Scott Zillner has been in control of the show since its second run in 2010. Since then, Power Morphicon Convention has been held consistently on even-numbered years.
Power Morphicon Convention hosts the largest number of actors and crew from the Power Rangers franchise, including artists and actors from the original Japanese Super Sentai series, upon which the Power Rangers television show is based. In addition to meeting their favorite actors from Power Rangers, fans and convention attendees will be able to purchase some convention exclusive merchandise. These special convention-only items are available for pre-order with your paid convention membership (attending or non-attending), or at the expo during the show. Items include the exclusive Lord Drakkon figurine (throne sold separately) and the black and gold Megazord Funko Pop! figurine. A convention-exclusive Power Morphicon Convention T-shirt is available for purchase, as well as metal Morphin’ Coins and specialized merchandise for Membership Tier.”
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Confirmed:
Austin St. John – Jason Scott (Thursday Only)
Jason David Frank – Tommy Oliver
Walter Jones – Zack Taylor
Karan Ashley – Aisha Campbell
Johnny Yong Bosch – Adam Park
Steve Cardenas – Rocky DeSantos
Catherine Sutherland – Katherine Hillard
David Fielding – Zordon
Romy J. Sharf – Alpha 5
Paul Schrier – Bulk
Jason Narvy – Skull
Carla Perez – Rita Repulsa
Barbara Goodson – Rita Repulsa Voice
Jason Ybarra – Baboo
Sabrina Lu – Scorpina
Neo Edmund – Putty Patrol
Royce Herron – Ms. Appleby
Ron Wasserman – Composer
Elisabeth Fies – Stunts
Ronnie Sperling – Writer
Unconfirmed:
David Yost – Billy Cranston
Amy Jo Johnson – Kimberly Hart
Power Rangers Alien Rangers
Confirmed:
Alan Palmer – Corcus
Rajia Baroudi – Delphine
Unconfirmed:
David Bacon – Aurico
Karim Prince – Cestro
Jim Gray – Tideus
Tom Wyner – Master Vile Voice
Power Rangers Zeo
Confirmed:
Nakia Burrise – Tanya Sloan
Jason David Frank -Tommy Oliver
Johnny Yong Bosch – Adam Park
Steve Cardenas – Tanya Sloan
Catherine Sutherland – Katherine Hillard
Unconfirmed:
Tom DiFillippo, Tim DiFillippo, and Ted DiFillippo — Trey of Triforia.
Brad Hawkins – Gold Ranger Voice
David Stenstrom – King Mondo
Alex Borstein – Queen Machina Voice
Power Rangers Turbo
Confirmed:
Blake Foster – Justin Stewart
Jason David Frank – Tommy Oliver
Selwyn Ward – T.J. Johnson
Johnny Yong Bosch – Adam Park
Roger Velasco – Carlos Vallerte
Nakia Burrise – Tanya Sloan
Tracy Lynn Cruz – Ashley Hammond
Catherine Sutherland – Katherine Hillard
Hilary Shepard – Divatox (Saturday Only)
Derek Stephen Prince – Elgar Voice
Denny Logan – Elgar
Unconfirmed:
Ali Afshar – Phantom Ranger
Patricia Ja Lee – Cassie Chan
Cancelled:
Carol Hoyt – Divatox V2
Power Rangers In Space
Confirmed:
Christopher Khayman Lee – Andros
Tracy Lynn Cruz – Ashley Hammond
Selwyn Ward – T.J. Johnson
Roger Velasco – Carlos Vallerte
Justin Nimmo – Zhane
Patrick David – Psycho Red
Melody Perkins – Astronema
Unconfirmed:
Patricia Ja Lee – Cassie Chan
Lex Lang – Ecliptor Voice
Power Rangers Lost Galaxy
Confirmed:
Cerina Vincent – Maya
Valerie Vernon – Kendrix Morgan
Melody Perkins – Karone
Unconfirmed:
Danny Slavin – Leo Corbett
Archie Kao – Kai Chen
Reggie Rolle – Damon Henderson
Kerrigan Mahan – Magna Defender
Russell Lawrence – Mike Corbett
Amy Miller – Trakeena
Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue
Confirmed:
Sean Johnson – Carter Grayson
Keith Robinson – Joel Rawlings
Sasha Craig – Kelsey Winslow
Rhett Fisher – Ryan Mitchell
Ron Rogge – Captain Mitchell (Friday and Saturday Only)
Neil Kaplan – Diabolico Voice
Unconfirmed:
Michael Chaturantabut – Chad Lee
Alison MacInnis – Dana Mitchell
Monica Louwerens – Angela Fairweather
Diane Salinger – Queen Bansheera
Power Rangers Time Force
Confirmed:
Jason Faunt – Alex/Wesley Collins
Erin Cahill – Jen Scotts
Michael Copon – Lucas Kendall
Deborah Phillips – Katie Walker
Kevin Kleinberg – Trip
Daniel Southworth – Eric Myers
Kate Sheldon – Nadira
Eddie Frierson – Frax
Vernon Wells – Ransik
Tone Rodriguez – Concept Designer
Power Rangers Wild Force
Confirmed:
Alyson Kiperman – Taylor Earhardt
Phillip Jeanmarie – Max Cooper
Jack Guzman – Danny Delgado
Phillip Andrew – Merrick Baliton
Jessica Rey – Alyssa Enrile
Ann Marie Crouch – Princess Shayla
Lex Lang – Zen-Aku
Danny Wayne – Jindrax
Unconfirmed:
Llia Volok – Master Org
Not Coming:
Ricardo Medina, Jr. – Cole Evans
Power Rangers Ninja Storm
Confirmed:
Adam Tuominen – Hunter Bradley
Jorge Vargas – Blake Bradley
Katrina Devine – Marah
Katrina Browne – Kapri
John Tellegen – Writer
Unconfirmed:
Pua Magasiva – Shane Clarke
Sally Martin – Tori Hanson
Glenn McMillan – Dustin Brooks
Jason Chan – Cameron Watanabe
Grant McFarland – Sensei Kanoi Watanabe, Lothor
Megan Nicol – Kelly Halloway
Roseanne Liang – Miko Watanabe
Power Rangers Dino Thunder
Confirmed:
Jason David Frank – Tommy Oliver
Kevin Duhaney – Ethan James
Jeff Parazzo – Trent Fernandez
Unconfirmed:
James Napier – Conner McKnight
Emma Lahana – Kira Ford
Jeff Parazzo – Trent Fernandez: Power Rangers Dino Thunder
Kevin Duhaney – Ethan James: Power Rangers Dino Thunder
Lathan Gaines – Mesogog
Power Rangers S.P.D.
Confirmed:
Brandon Jay McLaren – Jack Landors
Matt Austin – Bridge Carson
Monica May – Elizabeth Z Delgado
Alycia Purrott – Syndey Syd Drew
Greg Aronowitz – Executive Producer
Kelson Henderson – Boom
Unconfirmed:
Chris Violette – Schuyler Sky Tate
John Tui – Anubis Doggie Cruger
Brett Stewart – Sam Voice
Michelle Langstone – Kat Manx
Antonia Prebble – Nova
Power Rangers Mystic Force
Confirmed:
Angie Diaz – Vida Rocca
Richard Brancatisano – Xander Bly
Unconfirmed:
Firass Dirani – Nick Russell
Nic Sampson – Charlie Thorn
Melanie Vallejo – Madison Rocca
Peta Rutter – Udonna
John Tui – Daggeron
Chris Graham – Leanbow
Antonia Prebble – Niella
Geoff Dolan – Koragg Voice
Power Rangers Operation Overdrive
Confirmed:
Caitlin Murphy – Ronny Robinson
Dwayne Cameron – Tyzonn
Unconfirmed:
James MacLurcan – Mack Hartford
Samuell Benta – Will Aston
Gareth Yuen – Dax Lo
Rhoda Montemayor – Rose Ortiz
Gerald Urquhart – Flurious
Power Rangers Jungle Fury
Confirmed:
Anna Hutchison – Lily Chillman
Unconfirmed:
Jason Smith – Casey Rhodes
Aljin Abella – Theo Martin
David de Lautour – Robert James
Nikolai Nicko laeff – Dominic Hargan
Bede Skinner – Jarrod
Geoff Dolan – Dai Shi Voice
Holly Shanahan – Camille
Bruce Allpress – Elephant Ranger
Oliver Driver – Bat Ranger
Paul Gittins – Shark Ranger
Sarah Thomson – Fran
Power Rangers RPM
Confirmed:
Ari Boyland – Flynn McAllistair
Mike Ginn – Gem
Li Ming Hu – Gemma
Adelaide Kane – Tenaya
Unconfirmed:
Eka Darville – Scott Truman
Rose McIver – Summer Landsdown
Milo Cawthorne – Ziggy Grover
Daniel Ewing – Dillon
Doctor K – Olivia Tennet
James Gaylyn – Colonel Mason Truman
Andrew Laing – Venjix Virus
Power Rangers Samurai/Super Samurai
Unconfirmed:
Alex Heartman – Jayden Shiba
Kimberly Crossman – Lauren Shiba
Najee De-Tiege – Kevin
Erika Fong – Mia Watanabe
Hector David Jr. – Mike
Brittany Anne Pirtle – Emily
Steven Skyler – Antonio Garcia
Bulk – Paul Schrier
Skull – Jason Narvy
Spike Skullovitch – Felix Ryan
Master Xandred – Jeff Szusterman
Power Rangers Megaforce
Confirmed:
Andrew Gray – Troy Burrows
Christina Masterson – Emma Goodall
Azim Rizk – Jake Holling
Ciara Hanna – Gia Moran
John Loudermilk – Noah Carver
Cameron Jebo – Orion
Unconfirmed:
Chris Auer – Robo Knight Voice
Geoff Dolan – Gosei
Estevez Gillespie – Tensou
Campbell Cooley – Admiral Malkor
Stephen Butterworth – Prince Vekar
Mike Drew – Emperor Mavro
Power Rangers Dino Charge/Super Dino Charge
Confirmed:
Brennan Mejia – Tyler Navarro
Camille Hyde – Shelby Watkins
Davi Santos – Ivan
Claire Blackwelder – Kendall Morgan
Unconfirmed:
James Davies – Chase Randall
Yoshi Sudarso – Koda
Michael Taber – Riley Griffin
Jarred Blakiston – Prince Phillip III
Arthur Ranford – Albert Smith
Richard Simpson – Keeper
Kirk Torrance – Dr. Runga
Ryan Carter – Heckyl
Adam Gardiner – Sledge
Reuben Turner James Navarro
Dan Musgrove – James Navarro
Alistair Browning – Zenowing
Andy Grainger – Lord Arcanon
Power Rangers Ninja Steel/Super Ninja Steel
Confirmed:
William Shewfelt – Brody Romero
Peter Sudarso – Preston Tien
Nico Greetham – Calvin Maxwell
Zoe Robins – Hayley Foster
Chrysti Ane – Sarah Thompson
Jordi Webber – Levi Weston
Kelson Henderson – Mick Kanic
Iris Hampton – Power Rangers Casting Director
Unconfirmed:
Caleb Bendit – Monty
Chris Reid – Victor Vincent
Mike Edward – Dane Romero
Byron Coll – Redbot Voice
Ruby Love – Princess Viera
Richard Simpson – Galvanax
Campbell Cooley – Ripcon, Cosmo Royale
Jacque Drew – Madame Odius
Other Shows And Projects
Confirmed:
Adi Shankar: Producer: Power/Rangers Fanfilm
Mike Hollander: JB Reese: VR Troopers
David Carr – Tyler: VR Troopers
Michi Yamato – Metallix: Big Bad Beetleborgs
Tsuyoshi Nonaka – Toy Designer: Bandai America/Japan
Scott Shaw – Comic Book Artist: Smurfs/Captain Carrott
Shinji Nishikawa – Artist: Heisei Godzilla Films
Sentai Confirmed:
Hisashi Sakai – White Dairanger: Gosei Sentai Dairanger
Teruaki Ogawa – Red Kakuranger: Ninja Sentai Kakuranger
Yasuhiro Takeuchi – Stunts: Super Sentai (Over 25 Seasons)
BOOM! Studios And HyperForce
BOOM! Confirmed:
Kyle Higgins – Writer: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Comics
Ryan Parrott – Writer: Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers Comics
Unconfirmed:
Marguerite Bennett – Writer: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Comics
HyperForce Confirmed”
Peter Sudarso – Marvin Shih
Paul Schrier – Jack Thomas
Unconfirmed:
Andrew Meadows – Eddie Banks
Cristina Vee – Vesper Vasquez
Meghan Camarena – Chloe Ashford
Yoshi Sudarso – Joe Shih