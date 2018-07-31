Power Rangers: All The Ranger Teams At Power Morphicon So Far

Power Morphicon, the biggest Power Rangers convention around, is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to see if your favorite team will be there then you’re in the right place!

We’ve covered the constantly updating guest list more than a few times, but we’ve gone ahead and broken it down by team since those announcements aren’t in any particular order. Sure you can head to the master list and see if your favorite Ranger is going to be there, but if you are looking for the entire S.P.D. or Time Force team to sign your poster this list is the one you’ll want to check out.

First off though here’s a bit more about Power Morphicon.

“The Power Morphicon Convention is celebrating its SIXTH show, the expo’s first at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The show is run by veteran convention artist and vendor Scott Zillner who annually puts on nearly a dozen shows in the Los Angeles and Sacramento areas including Japan World Heroes, a convention celebrating Japanese and Sentai related popular culture. Power Morphicon Convention has been held every other year since 2007, and Scott Zillner has been in control of the show since its second run in 2010. Since then, Power Morphicon Convention has been held consistently on even-numbered years.

Power Morphicon Convention hosts the largest number of actors and crew from the Power Rangers franchise, including artists and actors from the original Japanese Super Sentai series, upon which the Power Rangers television show is based. In addition to meeting their favorite actors from Power Rangers, fans and convention attendees will be able to purchase some convention exclusive merchandise. These special convention-only items are available for pre-order with your paid convention membership (attending or non-attending), or at the expo during the show. Items include the exclusive Lord Drakkon figurine (throne sold separately) and the black and gold Megazord Funko Pop! figurine. A convention-exclusive Power Morphicon Convention T-shirt is available for purchase, as well as metal Morphin’ Coins and specialized merchandise for Membership Tier.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Confirmed:

Austin St. John – Jason Scott (Thursday Only)

Jason David Frank – Tommy Oliver

Walter Jones – Zack Taylor

Karan Ashley – Aisha Campbell

Johnny Yong Bosch – Adam Park

Steve Cardenas – Rocky DeSantos

Catherine Sutherland – Katherine Hillard

David Fielding – Zordon

Romy J. Sharf – Alpha 5

Paul Schrier – Bulk

Jason Narvy – Skull

Carla Perez – Rita Repulsa

Barbara Goodson – Rita Repulsa Voice

Jason Ybarra – Baboo

Sabrina Lu – Scorpina

Neo Edmund – Putty Patrol

Royce Herron – Ms. Appleby

Ron Wasserman – Composer

Elisabeth Fies – Stunts

Ronnie Sperling – Writer

Unconfirmed:

David Yost – Billy Cranston

Amy Jo Johnson – Kimberly Hart

Power Rangers Alien Rangers

Confirmed:

Alan Palmer – Corcus

Rajia Baroudi – Delphine

Unconfirmed:

David Bacon – Aurico

Karim Prince – Cestro

Jim Gray – Tideus

Tom Wyner – Master Vile Voice

Power Rangers Zeo

Confirmed:

Nakia Burrise – Tanya Sloan

Jason David Frank -Tommy Oliver

Johnny Yong Bosch – Adam Park

Steve Cardenas – Tanya Sloan

Catherine Sutherland – Katherine Hillard

Unconfirmed:

Tom DiFillippo, Tim DiFillippo, and Ted DiFillippo — Trey of Triforia.

Brad Hawkins – Gold Ranger Voice

David Stenstrom – King Mondo

Alex Borstein – Queen Machina Voice

Power Rangers Turbo

Confirmed:

Blake Foster – Justin Stewart

Jason David Frank – Tommy Oliver

Selwyn Ward – T.J. Johnson

Johnny Yong Bosch – Adam Park

Roger Velasco – Carlos Vallerte

Nakia Burrise – Tanya Sloan

Tracy Lynn Cruz – Ashley Hammond

Catherine Sutherland – Katherine Hillard

Hilary Shepard – Divatox (Saturday Only)

Derek Stephen Prince – Elgar Voice

Denny Logan – Elgar

Unconfirmed:

Ali Afshar – Phantom Ranger

Patricia Ja Lee – Cassie Chan

Cancelled:

Carol Hoyt – Divatox V2

Power Rangers In Space

Confirmed:

Christopher Khayman Lee – Andros

Tracy Lynn Cruz – Ashley Hammond

Selwyn Ward – T.J. Johnson

Roger Velasco – Carlos Vallerte

Justin Nimmo – Zhane

Patrick David – Psycho Red

Melody Perkins – Astronema

Unconfirmed:

Patricia Ja Lee – Cassie Chan

Lex Lang – Ecliptor Voice

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Confirmed:

Cerina Vincent – Maya

Valerie Vernon – Kendrix Morgan

Melody Perkins – Karone

Unconfirmed:

Danny Slavin – Leo Corbett

Archie Kao – Kai Chen

Reggie Rolle – Damon Henderson

Kerrigan Mahan – Magna Defender

Russell Lawrence – Mike Corbett

Amy Miller – Trakeena

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue

Confirmed:

Sean Johnson – Carter Grayson

Keith Robinson – Joel Rawlings

Sasha Craig – Kelsey Winslow

Rhett Fisher – Ryan Mitchell

Ron Rogge – Captain Mitchell (Friday and Saturday Only)

Neil Kaplan – Diabolico Voice

Unconfirmed:

Michael Chaturantabut – Chad Lee

Alison MacInnis – Dana Mitchell

Monica Louwerens – Angela Fairweather

Diane Salinger – Queen Bansheera

Power Rangers Time Force

Confirmed:

Jason Faunt – Alex/Wesley Collins

Erin Cahill – Jen Scotts

Michael Copon – Lucas Kendall

Deborah Phillips – Katie Walker

Kevin Kleinberg – Trip

Daniel Southworth – Eric Myers

Kate Sheldon – Nadira

Eddie Frierson – Frax

Vernon Wells – Ransik

Tone Rodriguez – Concept Designer

Power Rangers Wild Force

Confirmed:

Alyson Kiperman – Taylor Earhardt

Phillip Jeanmarie – Max Cooper

Jack Guzman – Danny Delgado

Phillip Andrew – Merrick Baliton

Jessica Rey – Alyssa Enrile

Ann Marie Crouch – Princess Shayla

Lex Lang – Zen-Aku

Danny Wayne – Jindrax

Unconfirmed:

Llia Volok – Master Org

Not Coming:

Ricardo Medina, Jr. – Cole Evans

Power Rangers Ninja Storm

Confirmed:

Adam Tuominen – Hunter Bradley

Jorge Vargas – Blake Bradley

Katrina Devine – Marah

Katrina Browne – Kapri

John Tellegen – Writer

Unconfirmed:

Pua Magasiva – Shane Clarke

Sally Martin – Tori Hanson

Glenn McMillan – Dustin Brooks

Jason Chan – Cameron Watanabe

Grant McFarland – Sensei Kanoi Watanabe, Lothor

Megan Nicol – Kelly Halloway

Roseanne Liang – Miko Watanabe

Power Rangers Dino Thunder

Confirmed:

Jason David Frank – Tommy Oliver

Kevin Duhaney – Ethan James

Jeff Parazzo – Trent Fernandez

Unconfirmed:

James Napier – Conner McKnight

Emma Lahana – Kira Ford

Lathan Gaines – Mesogog

Power Rangers S.P.D.

Confirmed:

Brandon Jay McLaren – Jack Landors

Matt Austin – Bridge Carson

Monica May – Elizabeth Z Delgado

Alycia Purrott – Syndey Syd Drew

Greg Aronowitz – Executive Producer

Kelson Henderson – Boom

Unconfirmed:

Chris Violette – Schuyler Sky Tate

John Tui – Anubis Doggie Cruger

Brett Stewart – Sam Voice

Michelle Langstone – Kat Manx

Antonia Prebble – Nova

Power Rangers Mystic Force

Confirmed:

Angie Diaz – Vida Rocca

Richard Brancatisano – Xander Bly

Unconfirmed:

Firass Dirani – Nick Russell

Nic Sampson – Charlie Thorn

Melanie Vallejo – Madison Rocca

Peta Rutter – Udonna

John Tui – Daggeron

Chris Graham – Leanbow

Antonia Prebble – Niella

Geoff Dolan – Koragg Voice

Power Rangers Operation Overdrive

Confirmed:

Caitlin Murphy – Ronny Robinson

Dwayne Cameron – Tyzonn

Unconfirmed:

James MacLurcan – Mack Hartford

Samuell Benta – Will Aston

Gareth Yuen – Dax Lo

Rhoda Montemayor – Rose Ortiz

Gerald Urquhart – Flurious

Power Rangers Jungle Fury

Confirmed:

Anna Hutchison – Lily Chillman

Unconfirmed:

Jason Smith – Casey Rhodes

Aljin Abella – Theo Martin

David de Lautour – Robert James

Nikolai Nicko laeff – Dominic Hargan

Bede Skinner – Jarrod

Geoff Dolan – Dai Shi Voice

Holly Shanahan – Camille

Bruce Allpress – Elephant Ranger

Oliver Driver – Bat Ranger

Paul Gittins – Shark Ranger

Sarah Thomson – Fran

Power Rangers RPM

Confirmed:

Ari Boyland – Flynn McAllistair

Mike Ginn – Gem

Li Ming Hu – Gemma

Adelaide Kane – Tenaya

Unconfirmed:

Eka Darville – Scott Truman

Rose McIver – Summer Landsdown

Milo Cawthorne – Ziggy Grover

Daniel Ewing – Dillon

Doctor K – Olivia Tennet

James Gaylyn – Colonel Mason Truman

Andrew Laing – Venjix Virus

Power Rangers Samurai/Super Samurai

Unconfirmed:

Alex Heartman – Jayden Shiba

Kimberly Crossman – Lauren Shiba

Najee De-Tiege – Kevin

Erika Fong – Mia Watanabe

Hector David Jr. – Mike

Brittany Anne Pirtle – Emily

Steven Skyler – Antonio Garcia

Bulk – Paul Schrier

Skull – Jason Narvy

Spike Skullovitch – Felix Ryan

Master Xandred – Jeff Szusterman

Power Rangers Megaforce

Confirmed:

Andrew Gray – Troy Burrows

Christina Masterson – Emma Goodall

Azim Rizk – Jake Holling

Ciara Hanna – Gia Moran

John Loudermilk – Noah Carver

Cameron Jebo – Orion

Unconfirmed:

Chris Auer – Robo Knight Voice

Geoff Dolan – Gosei

Estevez Gillespie – Tensou

Campbell Cooley – Admiral Malkor

Stephen Butterworth – Prince Vekar

Mike Drew – Emperor Mavro

Power Rangers Dino Charge/Super Dino Charge

Confirmed:

Brennan Mejia – Tyler Navarro

Camille Hyde – Shelby Watkins

Davi Santos – Ivan

Claire Blackwelder – Kendall Morgan

Unconfirmed:

James Davies – Chase Randall

Yoshi Sudarso – Koda

Michael Taber – Riley Griffin

Jarred Blakiston – Prince Phillip III

Arthur Ranford – Albert Smith

Richard Simpson – Keeper

Kirk Torrance – Dr. Runga

Ryan Carter – Heckyl

Adam Gardiner – Sledge

Reuben Turner James Navarro

Dan Musgrove – James Navarro

Alistair Browning – Zenowing

Andy Grainger – Lord Arcanon

Power Rangers Ninja Steel/Super Ninja Steel

Confirmed:

William Shewfelt – Brody Romero

Peter Sudarso – Preston Tien

Nico Greetham – Calvin Maxwell

Zoe Robins – Hayley Foster

Chrysti Ane – Sarah Thompson

Jordi Webber – Levi Weston

Kelson Henderson – Mick Kanic

Iris Hampton – Power Rangers Casting Director

Unconfirmed:

Caleb Bendit – Monty

Chris Reid – Victor Vincent

Mike Edward – Dane Romero

Byron Coll – Redbot Voice

Ruby Love – Princess Viera

Richard Simpson – Galvanax

Campbell Cooley – Ripcon, Cosmo Royale

Jacque Drew – Madame Odius

Other Shows And Projects

Confirmed:

Adi Shankar: Producer: Power/Rangers Fanfilm

Mike Hollander: JB Reese: VR Troopers

David Carr – Tyler: VR Troopers

Michi Yamato – Metallix: Big Bad Beetleborgs

Tsuyoshi Nonaka – Toy Designer: Bandai America/Japan

Scott Shaw – Comic Book Artist: Smurfs/Captain Carrott

Shinji Nishikawa – Artist: Heisei Godzilla Films

Sentai Confirmed:

Hisashi Sakai – White Dairanger: Gosei Sentai Dairanger

Teruaki Ogawa – Red Kakuranger: Ninja Sentai Kakuranger

Yasuhiro Takeuchi – Stunts: Super Sentai (Over 25 Seasons)

BOOM! Studios And HyperForce

BOOM! Confirmed:

Kyle Higgins – Writer: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Comics

Ryan Parrott – Writer: Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers Comics

Unconfirmed:

Marguerite Bennett – Writer: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Comics

HyperForce Confirmed”

Peter Sudarso – Marvin Shih

Paul Schrier – Jack Thomas

Unconfirmed:

Andrew Meadows – Eddie Banks

Cristina Vee – Vesper Vasquez

Meghan Camarena – Chloe Ashford

Yoshi Sudarso – Joe Shih