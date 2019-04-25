Power Rangers Beast Morphers Unveils First Look At The Gold Ranger

For months fans have speculated that Nate would end up becoming the Beast Morphers‘ Gold Ranger, and a new clip from next week’s Power Rangers reveals that is thankfully the case! Abraham Rodriguez will officially become a Power Rangers in episode 8, titled “The Cybergate Opens”, and the new clip shows how it happens. As we’ve seen in previous episodes, Scrozzle, Roxy, and Blaze have been pulling parts from several encounters with the Power Rangers, and now Scrozzle has all he needs to assemble his creation…though Nate has other ideas.

In the clip we Scrozzle, Roxy, and Blaze about to bring life to their creation when Nate knocks them all back with a blaster. He then runs shoots the Morph-X containers and gets underneath as the Morphin energy swirls around him. It then turns gold and unleashes a wave that blows the villains back again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We then see Zoey and the other Rangers fighting outside the facility trying to get to Nate, but are encountering another of Scrozzle’s creations and can’t get to him. Inside though the energy subsidies, revealing Nate as the new Gold Ranger, and he couldn’t be more thrilled about it.

You can check out Nate’s debut as the Gold Ranger in the video above.

Now that it’s officially confirmed, the Beast Morphers have their newest Ranger, and Nate goes from being the team’s science and pretty much everything else guru to fighting on the front lines, though his other skills will still very much be needed for them to fully defeat Evox. The suit looks fantastic, and we can’t wait to see more of him in action.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!