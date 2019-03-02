‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Premiere Clips Released

Tomorrow is the big day for Power Rangers Beast Morphers, and two new clips from the show have been released before the new show premieres.

The first show under Hasbro‘s umbrella debuts tomorrow morning, and if you are jonesing for some new footage then you’ve come to the right place. Hasbro blessed fans with a few clips from the premiere, featuring a look at our three star Rangers taking on villains Blaze and Roxy.

Devon, Zoey, and Ravi are spotlighted int he new clip, which shows the team before they all get their Ranger suits it seems. Ravi is already part of the team, as seen in his stylized gear, and we learn that Blaze and Roxy were also part of his team but have been taken over by the Evox virus and turned into the villains you see raiding the lab.

Zoey and Devon also end up in the fight in various ways, and as you can see the action is fun and entertaining, with the Ranger using their environment as best they can to defeat their new enemies. They aren’t successful it appears, as Roxy is able to capture them using her tendrils.

The second clip was released by Nickelodeon (via Power Rangers Brasil) and actually takes place before the previous clip. It shows Devon, who is the Mayor’s son, finding his way into the lab to use the simulator, but while he’s in there he notices the Evox virus in the system. It startles him and he knocks some lab equipment down, causing him to be found. He tries to let the Commander (played by Teuila Blakely) know about the virus, and while she looks into it she also has him put into detention and judging by the previous clip, it looks as if the virus made it into the system anyway.

You can check out both clips in the videos above.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers hits Nickelodeon on March 2nd at 8 am est.

Are you excited for Beast Morphers?

