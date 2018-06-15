‘Power Rangers’: Beyond The Grid Reveals New Ranger

The ending of Shattered Grid is going to bring with it plenty of changes, but it is also going to introduce a new Ranger into the mix, though fans of Super Sentai will probably recognize the character.

ComicBook.com had a chance to speak with new series writer Marguerite Bennett, current Mighty Morphin writer Kyle Higgins, BOOM! Studios senior editor Dafna Pleban, and Go Go Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott about all the big things on the horizon, including the new Ranger. They weren’t sharing who is actually in the costume, but the character goes by the title of the Dark Ranger.

We also know this team will be taking on an ancient evil in the new arc, so will the Ranger’s origins be tied to this mysterious enemy? Unfortunately, we’ll just have to wait and find out, but to be fair it isn’t like Bennett doesn’t want to tell us.

“I am just over here boiling slowly with the desire to just…have you ever seen The Road to El Dorado? The movie? Okay well there’s a scene where Cortez is cracking his knuckles and he goes, “My crew was as carefully chosen as the Disciples of Christ and I will not tolerate stowaways.” And that’s how I feel about how I chose these characters. I’m dying for the chance to defend my decisions so, soon. Soon I promise you,” Bennett said.

While the Ranger’s identity is a secret, the inspirations for the Ranger are well known amongst fans of Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger. The Dark Ranger is based on that show’s Deathryuger, who is an antagonist in that series. Power Rangers Dino Charge was that show’s American adaptation, though the character, known as Talon, never actually debuted onscreen. There were some hints of his at one point involvement via some toys, but nothing else ever surfaced.

Thanks to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers though, it looks like the character is finally getting his due, and we can’t wait to see more from the new creative team at the helm.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #31 hits in September.