Power Rangers: Movie’s Blue Ranger Reveals What He Wants To See In a Sequel

While the Jury is out on whether or not we’ll get a Power Rangers sequel, the Blue Ranger RJ Cyler knows what he’d like to see if it does happen.

Cyler was one of the highlights of Power Rangers, starring as Blue Ranger Billy. Cyler, who recently starred in MTV’s Scream and will is featured in Netflix’s Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, recently spoke to TV Insider about what he would love to see in a Power Rangers sequel if it ever makes it to the big screen.

“I want to see the growth Jason has with his pa,” Cyler said. “In our movie, they had the father-parent relationship like Mufasa and Simba… I want to see how deep in forgiveness and understanding both of them get with each other. They softened in the last movie, but I want to see how their relationship evolves. I also want to see more of the Trini character because there were a lot of good nuggets of who Trini is and how she could potentially be a part of the LGBT community. I want to see the development of that. Fan’s lives can change with that.”

Cyler’s version of Billy happens to be on the autism spectrum, and fans have let him know how much that means to them.

“Also, with Billy the possibilities of being a super hero on the autism spectrum. I recently went to Power Morphicon,” Cyler said. “I never felt so much love from such a big crowd people. Talking to each of them, whether they are on the spectrum or not, Billy related to them on some level. I want to continue to give that. I want to continue to give that person that makes them feel comfortable or find something in common. It gives them freedom of mind to chase what they want to chase.”

We’re hoping it happens as well, and Hasbro recently teased that a movie project was in the works for their newly acquired brand, but there was no word on whether that would be a sequel or a reboot.

The 2017 Power Rangers reboot was produced on a $100 million dollar budget and brought in over $85 million domestically at the box office. It added another $56 million overseas for a worldwide total of $142 million. It isn’t known what the advertising budget was for the film.

Power Rangers starred Dacre Montgomery (Jason/Red Ranger), Becky G (Trini/Yellow), RJ Cyler (Billy/Blue), Ludi Lin (Zack/Black Ranger), and Naomi Scott (Kimberly/Pink Ranger), as well as Bryan Cranston (Zordon), Elizabeth Banks (Rita Repulsa) and Bill Hader (Alpha 5).

