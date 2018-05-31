Power Rangers: Catching Up With The 2017 Movie Rangers

Saban’s Power Rangers reboot wasn’t a home run at the box office but that didn’t keep fans from welcoming the new cast into the Ranger family.

The Power Rangers reboot brought a whole new cast of Rangers into the franchise and delivered a new take on the iconic costumes, villains, and Rangers themselves that fans have come to love. A disappointing take at the box office has left sequel hopes in limbo, but the good news is the endearing cast have found other avenues to display their talents, whether it be in movies, music, or television.

With so much going on these days, it can be hard to keep up with what everyone’s doing, so we thought we’d help you out and catch you up on what the cast has been up to. Most of us want a Power Rangers sequel of course, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t support the crew in their other endeavors.

Before we get to what they’ve been doing, a few have expressed interest in a sequel, should the opportunity arise. The question of a sequel got muddled even further recently when Hasbro purchased the Power Rangers franchise, a few months after announcing it would be the new holder of the Power Rangers toy master license. If a movie were to be made now, it would be under the Hasbro banner and could end up being made at Paramount.

The question is, would it be a sequel or a complete reboot? There are a number of fans in both camps, and you could make a compelling case for both. Even if there is a reboot in place, it would be hard to top the fantastic cast from the last film, and regardless of what happens, we hope they are somehow involved.

Alright, enough ranting for now. Hit the next slide to see what the cast of Power Rangers has been up to lately!

Dacre Montgomery – Jason

The Red Ranger is the leader of the team, and in the film was played by Dacre Montgomery.

Since the film Dacre has found success as part of Netflix’s incredibly popular original show Stranger Things, playing that part of Billy Hargrove. As fans quickly learned, the character was a far cry from Jason, but the change only helped show Montgomery’s versatility as an actor.

Montgomery also has a movie in production called The True History of the Kelly Gang, which also stars Russell Crowe and Nicholas Hoult, and is based on the Peter Carey novel.

Stranger Things seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix now, while season 3 is in development. The True History of the Kelly Gang has no release date.

You can find the official description of the book below.

“In True History of the Kelly Gang, the legendary Ned Kelly speaks for himself, scribbling his narrative on errant scraps of paper in semiliterate but magically descriptive prose as he flees from the police. To his pursuers, Kelly is nothing but a monstrous criminal, a thief and a murderer. To his own people, the lowly class of ordinary Australians, the bushranger is a hero, defying the authority of the English to direct their lives. Indentured by his bootlegger mother to a famous horse thief (who was also her lover), Ned saw his first prison cell at 15 and by the age of 26 had become the most wanted man in the wild colony of Victoria, taking over whole towns and defying the law until he was finally captured and hanged. Here is a classic outlaw tale, made alive by the skill of a great novelist.”

RJ Cyler – Billy

One of the film’s standout characters happened to be the team’s Blue Ranger Billy, who was played by RJ Cyler.

Cyler’s kept quite busy since Power Rangers, especially on the movie front. He starred on Vice Principals and Scream The TV Series, and recently filmed another season of Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here.

On the movie front, Cyler will appear in this year’s Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and will star alongside Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Jason Leigh in White Boy Rick, which hits later this year.

I’m Dying Up Here can be streamed now on Showtime, while White Boy Rick hits theaters on September 21. You can find the official description for White Boy Rick below.

“Set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and the War on Drugs, WHITE BOY RICK is based on the moving true story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, Rick Wershe, who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer, before he was abandoned by his handlers and sentenced to life in prison.”

Becky G – Trini

The Power Rangers’ Yellow Ranger was played by Becky G, and those familiar with her known she was already a recording artist before Saban came a knocking. Since the film she has returned full force to her music, topping the Latin pop charts with her hit song Mayores (featuring Bad Bunny) and her most recent duets Mad Love (with Sean Paul) and Sin Pijama (with Natti Natasha.

She isn’t giving up on acting though, as Becky G will paly the role of Sara in this year’s movie A-X-L. A-X-L is about a bike rider named Miles (Alex Neustaedter) who happens to stumble upon a highly advanced robotic dog created by the military named A.X.L. After meeting Sara the two do their best to keep their new friend from the military team that wants him back, and they’re not about to give him up without a fight.

You can check out Sin Pijama on here, and you can find out more about A-X-L here, which hits theaters on August 24.

Ludi Lin – Zack

The Power Rangers’ Black Ranger was played by Ludi Lin, and he’s getting back into the superhero game very soon.

Lin has stayed relatively low key with one major exception, and that’s DC and Warner Bros.’ upcoming Aquaman. The James Wan-directed film will bring Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) into their own feature film, and Lin is going to join them as the curmudgeonly soldier Murk.

Aquaman is DC’s only live-action film this year, and expectations are high. Despite the high bar, seeing what Lin did in Power Ranger gives us all the confidence in the world he can pull it off.

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21, and you can find the official description below.

“Aquaman will center on Aquaman as a reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis who is caught between land dwellers that are always polluting the globe and his own people who are ready to invade the surface.”

Naomi Scott – Kimberly

The Pink Ranger was played by Naomi Scott, and like Becky G she’s also got projects in the movie and music world.

Scott’s next big movie project is Disney’s live-action adaptation of Aladdin, which also stars Mena Massoud, Will Smith, and Marwan Kenzari. The Guy Ritchie directed adaptation has already completed filming, but it still has plenty of time to iron out all the effects ahead of its 2019 release.

On the music front, Scott is currently on tour in promotion of her new song Vows and recently sold out the Courtyard Theater London show that happens tomorrow.

You can check out the video for Vows here. Aladdin hits theaters on May 24, 2019, and you can find the official description for the original animated film below.

“When street rat Aladdin frees a genie from a lamp, he finds his wishes granted. However, he soon finds that the evil has other plans for the lamp — and for Princess Jasmine. But can Aladdin save Princess Jasmine and his love for her after she sees that he isn’t quite what he appears to be?”

Elizabeth Banks – Rita Repulsa

Elizabeth Banks brought the evil Rita Repulsa to life in the reboot, albeit with some tweaks to her design and costume.

Since the film her projection hasn’t slowed at all, appearing in TV projects like Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later for Netflix and Curb Your Enthusiasm for HBO, as well as a variety of films that include Pitch Perfect 3.

Banks’ upcoming films include The Happytime Murders with Melissa McCarthy, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (as Wyldstyle), and Signal Hill, as well as an untitled James Gunn H Collective project.

The Happytime Murders hits theaters on August 17, and you can find the official description below.

“No Sesame. All Street. THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS is a filthy comedy set in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives with a shared secret, one human (Melissa McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together again to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of a beloved classic puppet television show.”

Bryan Cranston – Zordon

Bryan Cranston took on the role of Zordon, the Power Rangers’ mentor in the film, but his next project could take on a modern gaming icon.

Since Power Rangers Cranston has appeared on television in projects like SuperMansion, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Philip k. Dick’s Electric Dreams, as well as films like Last Flag Flying, and Isle of Dogs.

Up next is The One and Only Ivan, which stars Angelina Jolie and Sam Rockwell, but he’s also been rumored to be part of the upcoming live-action Uncharted project, and we would love to see him take on the Sully role for sure.

The One and Only Ivan hits theaters later this year and is based on the Katherine Applegate book by the same name. You can find the official description for it below.

“Inspired by the true story of a captive gorilla known as Ivan, this illustrated book is told from the point of view of Ivan himself. This paperback edition includes an author’s note highlighting the differences between the fictional story and true events, a version of the author’s Newbery Medal acceptance speech, Ivan’s “signature,” discussion questions, and more.

Having spent twenty-seven years behind the glass walls of his enclosure in a shopping mall, Ivan has grown accustomed to humans watching him. He hardly ever thinks about his life in the jungle. Instead, Ivan occupies himself with television, his friends Stella and Bob, and painting. But when he meets Ruby, a baby elephant taken from the wild, he is forced to see their home, and his art, through new eyes.”

Bill Hader – Alpha 5

The lovable Alpha-5 was played in the movie by Bill Hader, and he’s been quite busy since he helped usher in a new era of superheroes.

Hader finished out his run on the long-running Saturday Night Live in 2017 and has since appeared in other television projects like The Simpsons and Barry.

As for the movies side, Hader has a few projects in development. Hader stars alongside Anna Kendrick in the Marc Lawrence directed Noelle and will play the part of Leonard in the upcoming Angry Birds Movie 2. He’ll add another sequel to his resume as Richie Tozier in It: Chapter Two, and will also film another film called Empress of Serenity.

Noelle hits later this year, while It: Chapter Two and Angry Birds Movie 2 hit in 2019.