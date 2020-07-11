Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Comic-Con@Home Panel Revealed

Fans from all over the world will be able to take part in San Diego Comic-Con this year despite the fact that the physical convention isn’t happening. That is all thanks to Comic-Con’s first virtual convention Comic-Con@Home, and we’re finally starting to get the anticipated panel line-up for the event. That includes something cool for Power Rangers fans, as BOOM! Studios announced the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Future Is Now panel, which will take place on Saturday, July 25th at 1:00 pm. The event is going to have a loaded panel to talk about the new era of Power Rangers and the upcoming original graphic novel Power Rangers: Sins of the Future and some of your favorite legendary Rangers will also be a part of the mix.

The panel includes Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott and artists Francesco Mortarino and Marco Renna, as well as Sins of the Future writer Matthew Erman and artist Giuseppe Cafaro. BOOM! Studios Editors Dafna Pleban and Matthew Levine will also be talking all things Power Rangers throughout the panel, but that’s not all.

On the Ranger Legends front, Red Ranger Steve Cardenas and Time Force Pink Ranger Erin Cahill will also be on hand, with Cahill moderating the event.

These panels are always full of cool surprises, so we’re definitely going to be watching what they have in store for 2020. You can check out the full description for the panel below.

“A new era for the Power Rangers begins here! Join a star-studded lineup of talent including Ryan Parrott, Francesco Mortarino, Marco Renna, Power Rangers: Sins of the Future team of Matthew Erman and Giuseppe Cafaro, along with Steve Cardenas (“Rocky DeSantos”, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Matthew Levine (editor, BOOM! Studios), Dafna Pleban (senior editor, BOOM! Studios) to discuss the future of Power Rangers in comics! From the upcoming original graphic novel, Power Rangers: Sins of the Future and the shocking new direction for the Power Rangers that will leave you green with . . . excitement. Moderated by Erin Cahill (Power Rangers Time Force).”

Saturday July 25, 2020 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Comic-Con@Home

