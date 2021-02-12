Power Rangers Dino Fury Intro Sequence and Theme Song Revealed (Exclusive)

Power Rangers Dino Fury is almost here, but ahead of the big premiere, Hasbro revealed some new teases for the show during its latest Fan First Friday. We’re happy to say that along with all the Ranger goodness during the event we have our own contribution to make to the festivities, as we can exclusively reveal the full opening title sequence for Power Rangers Dino Fury, which includes your first listen of the new theme song as well! The sequence includes Russell Curry’s Zayto, Hunter Deno’s Amelia, and Kai Moya’s Ollie, and the sequence will be updated as new Rangers join the team throughout the season.

So far we know that the show will also feature Dino Fury Green (played by Tessa Rao) and Dino Fury Black (played by Chance Perez), and after that, well, who knows?

Videos by ComicBook.com

(Photo: Hasbro)

We’ve also got a slick new poster to show off for Dino Fury as well, and you can check that out in the image above.

The intro kicks off with a look at the new Zords and a much more upbeat theme compared to Beast Morphers. We then see some new footage of Zayto, Amelia, and Ollie, and we even get a look at Zayto in what appears to be a flashback sequence before he ends up frozen. We also get more footage of the Megazord to cap it all off, and you can check out the new intro in the video above.

You can also head right here to Hasbro’s Fan First Friday presentation for even more Power Rangers reveals, and you can find the official description for Power Rangers Dino Fury below.

“When an army of powerful alien beings is unleashed on Earth threatening life as we know it, a brand-new team of Power Rangers, fueled by the pre-historic power of the dinosaurs, are recruited to deal with the threat.”

Power Rangers Dino Fury is executive produced by Simon Bennett and stars Russell Curry (Red Ranger), Hunter Deno (Pink Ranger), Kai Moya (Blue Ranger), Chance Perez (Black Ranger), and Tessa Rao (Green Ranger).

Dino Fury premieres on Nickelodeon Saturday, February 20th.

Are you excited for Power Rangers Dino Fury, and what did you think of the intro and theme song? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!