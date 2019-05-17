Power Rangers: Dino Thunder Actors Reportedly Not Returning For Beast Morphers Team-Up Episode

The hype is already starting to build for a potential team-up episode in Power Rangers Beast Morphers, an episode that looks to include not only the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers but also Rangers from Dino Charge and Dino Thunder. The anticipation has only risen after reports came out revealing Austin St. John would be joining the episode, and even more Rangers have been spotted near production, but unfortunately it does seem one team won’t have any actors representing them in the episode.

According to That Hashtag Show sources close to production have said none of the Dino Thunder actors will be returning for the episode. That includes James Napier (Connor), Emma Lahana (Kira), (Kevin Duhaney (Ethan), Jason David Frank (Tommy), and Jeffrey Parazzo (Trent).

Now, the report does say there were early plans to try and get Jason David Frank and Duhaney to reprise their roles as Tommy and Ethan respectively as part of the episode, but that looks like it was either changed or just didn’t work out for some reason. They could always end up providing voices for the episode and just only showed fully suited footage of them, and that could still happen.

We did recently see Frank and Parazzo return to the fold for the 25th Anniversary episode Dimensions in Danger, but we haven’t seen the rest of the Dino Thunder cast return in some time. Hopefully, we get to see them suit up at some point in the future, but the good news is there will be plenty of other Rangers in the anticipated episode.

While nothing has been confirmed, in addition to St. John favorites like Brennan Mejia, Yoshi Sudarso, and Davi Santos are all expected to return, as they have been in New Zealand while Power Rangers has been filming Beast Morphers.

The upcoming episode looks to be an adaptation of Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger vs. Go-Busters: The Great Dinosaur Battle! Farewell, Our Eternal Friends (good lord that’s a mouthful), which features the Sentai equivalents of Mighty Morphin, Dino Charge, Dino Thunder, and Beast Morphers in one movie. We’re not sure if this will be an episode for Beast Morphers season 1 or if this will be an episode for the second season of Beast Morphers (or whatever Super equivalent it gets), but all we know is we can’t wait to see it.

