Power Rangers Extends Run With Nickelodeon

It looks like Power Rangers will be staying on Nickelodeon.

Saban Brands and Nickelodeon announced today that they’ve extended their partnership in the U.S. until 2021. Nickelodeon has been the home of Power Rangers since Saban Brands purchased it back from Disney, debuting on the network with 2011’s Power Rangers Samurai.

“Saban’s Power Rangers has been on the air for 25 continuous seasons and we are thrilled to extend our long-standing and collaborative partnership with Nickelodeon through 2021 to continue to deliver action-packed adventures to a new generation of kids,” said Janet Hsu, Chief Executive Officer of Saban Brands. “We are excited for the year ahead and what’s to come for the Power Rangers franchise.”

Pam Kaufman, Chief Marketing Officer and President of Consumer Products, Nickelodeon Group added: “Saban Brands has been a leader in kids’ entertainment since its inception and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship by bringing fans more Power Rangers on Nickelodeon in the coming years.”

The current season is Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, and though it isn’t known what the next series will be, fans at least now know what network they’ll ultimately find it on.

You can find the official description for Super Ninja Steel below.

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel airs on Nickelodeon at 12 pm ET/PT on Saturdays. If you need to catch up on the series, you can watch a selection of episodes on Nick.com as well as the first half of the season on Netflix. The other seasons in the franchise can also be found on Netflix.

For more Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel coverage and all things Power Rangers, make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB.