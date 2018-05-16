Power Rangers Kills Off Major Original Villain In Shattered Grid

Power Rangers have just done the unthinkable and killed a major villain that fans know and love.

Spoilers incoming for the Free Comic Book Day issue of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Shattered Grid, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

The FCBD issue features an all-new story for fans coming into comic stores, and while a portion of it serves as a recap to get people up to speed on Shattered Grid, fans do get a big reveal involving Rita Repulsa. The issue goes back in time to right after the battle of the command center in Drakkon’s universe. Rita is proud of their victory, but Drakkon seems troubled, and she asks him what’s wrong.

“Zordon…chose children for a reason. Their “hope”…their optimism”…but also their naivete. Their controllability. Eventually though…every child realizes a fundamental truth that their parents…for all their strengths…are incredibly flawed. That they have feet of clay. That in many ways…they hold us back. Eventually every child…must grow up.”

Like a concerned mother, she reaches to console him, but his look of concern is quickly exchanged for an expression of pride, as he stabs her with the Dragon Dagger right in the chest. Rita can’t believe it, uttering “impossible”, but Drakkon explains that is surely not the case.

“Is it? You gave me these powers empress. It’s only fitting they be your end. Rest now, empress. Your time is done.”

Drakkon then takes Rita’s staff as she lays on the ground, and that explains why we haven’t seen Rita around in Drakkon’s universe since the fall of the Rangers.

The Free Comic Book Day issue of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is written by Kyle Higgins and Ryan Parrott and drawn by Diego Galindo with colors by Marcelo Costa and letters by Ed Dukeshire. You can find the official description below.

“Featuring an all-new, original Power Rangers story exclusive to this Free Comic Book Day issue, this has ties to the “Power Rangers: Shattered Grid” event storyline, taking place in the pages of BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban‘s Go Go Power Rangers comic series! Zordon turns to the Morphin Masters for help in the Power Rangers’ darkest hour as they battle Lord Drakkon – an evil version of Tommy, the Green Ranger, from an alternate reality – as he threatens every Ranger in all of existence.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Free Comic Book Day issue is available today.