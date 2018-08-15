Power Rangers: Fan Favorite Dies In Shattered Grid

Lord Drakkon is always up for embracing his darker impulses, and he makes his mark yet again in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30.

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Power Rangers #30 ratchets up the opposition against Lord Drakkon, who now has more than five Rangers and the Coinless to deal with. Now he’s got an army of Rangers about to show up on his doorstep and an unlikely team blindsiding him from his own throne room.

This leaves Drakkon a bit desperate, and so he instructs Finster-5 to take him to the other Morphers so he can absorb their powers. Finster-5 objects to this course of action though, waring him by saying “they are all from power sets you already have. Like I warned you before, any more from one power set is incredibly unstable.”

Drakkon balks at the warning though, and Finster-5 objects again, saying “It…will most certainly kill you my lord.” Drakkon tells him he’s giving him an order, and Finster-5 gives one more plea, saying “My…my Lord, please…I care about you too much…”

With that Drakkon says “very well”, and then comes close to Finster-5, saying ‘Thank you, my friend. For everything.” Finster-5 says “M-My Lord…please do not do this to your–” but before he can finish his plea Drakkon snaps his neck.

Drakkon then proceeds to use the Morphers anyway, and the issue fades to a bright white light with Drakkon screaming in pain from the power surge.

Finster-5 has been Drakkon’s loyal servant for a long time and quickly became a fan-favorite since his debut. It just goes to show that no matter how close you are to Drakkon, you’re never really safe from his wrath.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 is written by Kyle Higgins and is drawn by Daniele Nicuolo and Walter Baiamonte with a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description is included below.

“This is it. The team up between every Ranger left standing against the unrivaled power of Drakkon, while a covert team led by Grace embarks on what might be their last mission ever.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 is in comic stores now.

