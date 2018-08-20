Power Rangers: First Hasbro Era Items Revealed

Today we got our first look at what Hasbro has in store for Power Rangers, and it all starts with the White Ranger.

Hasbro showed off their first product and it is apart of their new line that they are calling the Lightning Collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It will be a 6 inch Marvel Legends style and will have accessories, weapons, and SFX effects included. It will also have swappable heads with photo real likenesses, and all for $19.99. The sets that are coming will also be an anthology series, so different Rangers and villains will be part of the upcoming line.

Jason also made sure to stress that this is an anthology series, so they aren’t telling fans to just buy more Mighty Morphin. That’s something that went over quite well with the fans in the room.

“Power Rangers is an iconic brand built on a heritage of great storytelling and merchandising with tremendous upside potential when fully executed across Hasbro’s Brand Blueprint,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Shortly after entering into our licensing arrangement, it became clear that now was the time to begin investing in unlocking Power Rangers’ full potential. We see significant opportunity for Power Rangers across our entire Brand Blueprint, including toys and games, consumer products, digital gaming and entertainment, as well as geographically throughout our global retail footprint. We couldn’t be more pleased that Haim Saban will continue in a consulting role to further guide our development of this valuable property for the next generation of Power Rangers fans.”

“25 years after launching Power Rangers, I believe the future for this brand has never been greater,” said Haim Saban, founder of Saban Brands and creator of Power Rangers. “Hasbro’s leadership in innovation, storytelling and brand stewardship make it the perfect company to further develop the global reach and appeal of the Power Rangers property. I look forward to working with Brian and the team in the years to come.”

The new Hasbro products will start rolling out in 2019.

What do you think of Hasbro’s new reveals? Let us know in the comments!