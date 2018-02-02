Power Rangers: First Look At Shattered Grid’s Zeo And Samurai Sentries

Shattered Grid will feature a bevy of classic Power Rangers, but it will also feature some brand new Sentries for Lord Drakkon to use, and they look amazing.

Writers Kyle Higgins and Ryan Parrott pulled the cover of a few new Sentry designs for the big event, which feature takes on Power Rangers Zeo and Power Rangers Samurai. As you can see in the images below, the first Sentry is the Green Zeo Sentry, who essentially gets a mech suit with arms that can be interchanged with a bevy of weapons. he can equip a grapple attachment, something that resembles an energy cannon, and a full-on Gatling gun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second new addition is the Blue Samurai Sentry, who is much more about melee fighting than the Green Zeo Sentry. This Sentry is based on the Blue Samurai Ranger and features some very evil red eyes. If you won’t sure of his real intentions, he also features Baraka-like blades that come out of his gantlets. So yeah, reasoning with him is probably not an option.

For those unfamiliar, Sentries are in the employ of Lord Drakkon in his universe, as he’s taken command of the morphing grid and used it to create his own makeshift armies. When he debuted fans found other Sentries at his side, like the Pterodactyl Sentry who uses a sniper rifle for instance.

While he will have an army at his command, this event still puts Lord Drakkon himself in the spotlight according to writer Kyle Higgins.

“The last thing I’ll kind of say about this event is that the character, the villain of all this, Lord Drakkon, is someone that we introduced way back in issue number nine,” Higgins said. “We keyed him up through issues 11 through 16, but that’s all been kind of a precursor for Shattered Grid. As far as why he’s doing this and what exactly his plan entails beyond trying to go conquer all the Ranger teams, I think is, I mean it’s the heart of the event. Who this guy is and where he comes from, beyond just being quote/unquote alternative timeline version of Tommy Oliver, is really the center of this story. I think fans are going to be surprised when they see where we’re taking it.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Daniele Nicuolo and Goni Montes. You can find the official description below.

“Drakkon returns and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will never be the same. The ‘SHATTERED GRID’ event begins here! Please note: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 will be black polybagged and shipped with (6) randomly assorted main covers by Goñi Montes in equal quantities.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 hits comic stores on March 21.