Hasbro Reveals Live Power Rangers Entertainment Event

While the Hasbro era has already officially begun, it will kick off in earnest starting in 2019, and it seems part of that kick off will include a special live entertainment event.

Hasbro’s Casey Collins spoke at the Brand Licensing Europe event, where he touched on plans for Hasbro’s newly acquired Power Rangers franchise. Casey said Hasbro is planning a Power Rangers live “entertainment event” for June 20th and June 21st but didn’t go into too much detail as to what that would include or present (via Licensing.org).

The first season under Hasbro is Power Rangers Beast Morphers, which will kick off in February, but the event could very well include a tease of the second half of the season. It could also feature some reveals for the Lightning Collection, Hasbro’s upcoming Power Rangers action figure line that will include the White Ranger, which was shown off at Power Morphicon.

As to what else it could include, who knows, but we’ll definitely keep you updated on details as they become available. Either way, you’re going to want to mark your calendars now.

Casey joined Hasbro earlier this year and is wanting to expand the relationship between the franchise and Hasbro’s licensing partners.

“Now that we control the entertainment we are able to integrate new product offerings or ideas into the shows which will do more for our (licensing) partners.” Hasbro will be able to fully maximize those relationships starting on April 1st when the contract with Bandai officially expires. Casey also said he is bringing a “more aggressive nature” to the mix and “more focus to where the opportunities are,” which are both good things for the Power Rangers brand in theory.

While Hasbro wants to expand some, they aren’t just going to be making deals to make them according to Collins.

“We want to work with best-in-class partners and sometimes less is more,” Collins said. “I would rather work with top partners in each of the categories rather than taking a shotgun approach and just signing a deal to sign a deal. Those days are long gone.”

We can’t help but be excited for the future of the franchise, but fans still have the rest of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel to look forward to, as well as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Go Go Power Rangers in BOOM! Studios’ comics universe. Overall, it’s not a bad time at all to be a Power Rangers fan.

