Power Rangers Super Megaforce’s Silver Ranger Guest Starring On HyperForce

The HyperForce Power Rangers will be getting some reinforcements tonight in the form of the Super Megaforce Silver Ranger.

That help will come in the form of Orion, played by Cameron Jebo. Jebo was the Silver Ranger in Power Rangers Super Megaforce, and likely will be reprising his role on HyperForce. Now, the team already has a Silver Ranger of their own in Joe Shih (played by Yoshi Sudarso), but they’re not about to turn down Orion’s help if it is offered.

“Cat’s out of the bag. #SuperMegaForce Orion @CameronJebo is joining the Rangers on tonight’s all new #PowerRangers #HyperForce! @Strawburry17 @PeterSAdrian @BlackNerd @CristinaVee @hello_malika @SchrierPaul #Twitch #Live #Tuesday”

Orion is actually an alien from the planet Andresia, who swears revenge on The Armada after they destroy his village. It is on Andresia that he discovers the Silver Ranger key, but only after the Armada attacks does he actually use it. He eventually becomes the sixth Ranger for the Super Megaforce team, and after the events of that season decides to stay on Earth.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Power Rangers Hyperforce, it is an interactive roleplaying game that airs on Hyper RPG’s Twitch channel. Under the guidance of the game master (Malika), the cast works their way through a tabletop adventure while fans interact with the game by sending them bonuses to aid their abilities.

Hyperforce starts out in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy and features a team of Time Force Ranger cadets that must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is messing with the timestream. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott (Time Force’s Erin Cahill), the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

Since their debut, they’ve traveled to the worlds of Mighty Morphin, RPM, Dino Thunder, Time Force, Santa’s North Pole, Mystic Force, and even King Arthur’s court. The possibilities are endless going forward, and fans are hoping for the Rangers to hit other favorite eras before the season ends.

Power Rangers: HyperForce airs on Twitch Tuesdays at 8 pm CST