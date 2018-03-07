Power Rangers HyperForce Shattered Grid Cover Revealed

Power Rangers HyperForce is getting their very own Shattered Grid variant cover, and now we have our first look.

It was revealed last night on Power Rangers HyperForce that the cover would debut on Meghan Camarena’s Instagram, and it didn’t disappoint. The cover features all six Rangers jumping into action with Alpha 55 behind them, and it’s epic.

Camarena, who plays Chloe on the show, shared the cover with the caption “BIG NEWS! I am excited to reveal the @PowerRangers HyperForce variant cover art for Go Go Power Rangers Issue #08 that will be sold only at WonderCon! The HyperForce cast will be there for a signing at the @boomstudios booth on Saturday, March 24th at 4:30PM. Come say hi! #HyperForce #PowerRangers. I’M ON A COMIC BOOK!!! 😍💖”

“I’M ON A FREAKING COMIC BOOK! 😍 checking this off my bucket list. So proud to be a @PowerRangers. Can’t wait to meet everyone at @WonderCon 💖”

The new cover will grace Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8 and will be a WonderCon exclusive.

The cover is just one part of the upcoming fun, as next week’s HyperForce will feature its own Shattered Grid storyline courtesy of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Kyle Higgins. In fact, Higgins himself will take part in the episode, so fans will definitely need to tune in if they plan on following Shattered Grid.

If you happen to be at WonderCon this year, you can actually say hi to the Power Rangers HyperForce team, as they will be appearing at the BOOM! Studios booth after the Shattered Grid panel. If you’re a HyperForce fan, there’s never been a better time than right now.

Since their debut, they’ve traveled to the worlds of Mighty Morphin, RPM, Dino Thunder, Time Force, Santa’s North Pole, Mystic Force, and even King Arthur’s court. Now they are headed to the Shattered Grid, and fans are hoping for the Rangers to hit even more of their favorite eras before the season ends.

Power Rangers: HyperForce airs on Twitch Tuesdays at 8 pm CST