Power Rangers Icons Line Reveals Shadow Ranger and Psycho Red (Exclusive)

Lineage Studios has been on a hitting streak lately with its Icons series of pins, and now we can exclusively reveal two more fan favorites coming to the line. The Icons line features a large portrait of the character and a chain attached to one of their weapons, which you can disconnect for two pins if you so choose. The line already includes some big-time characters, but we’re sure fans of S.P.D. and Power Rangers In Space are going to love the additions of Shadow Ranger and Psycho Red, and you can check out both of the new additions below.

First up is Shadow Ranger, or Doggie Cruger, who comes with his Shadow Saber. The design is pretty damn slick, and it will retail for $20.00. The pin can be pre-ordered right here, and you can check out the official description below.

“PRODUCT DETAILS

Luxury Enamel Pins and Premium Card Back

Includes (2) Unique Pins

Dimensions:

Character: 2″-2.5″

Weapon: 2″-2.5″

Material: Hard Enamel

Rubberized Pin Back

All Sales Are Final

Officially Licensed Power Rangers Merchandise

Ships January

CREDITS

Design: Michael Pasquale

Next up is Psycho Red, and as you can see he comes with the Psycho Sword in tow. The design is on point yet again, and it can be pre-ordered right here for $20.00. You can find the official description below.

The line was also recently joined by Lord Drakkon, who is up for pre-order on Lineage’s official site along with Shadow Ranger and Psycho Red. All three pins were designed by Michael Pasquale, and they will join a line that already includes Lord Zedd, Mighty Morphin Red, Mighty Morphin Green, the Dragonzord, Ranger Slayer, Mighty Morphin White, Gold Zeo, and the Dino Megazord.

ComicBook.com recently ran a poll with Lineage regarding what fans want to see next, and there were some interesting results. During round 1 S.P.D’s Shadow Ranger won out for most wanted in the Icons line against In Space Psycho Red, Dino Thunder Black, and Time Force Pink, and now we already have two of them. Hopefully, we’ll get Time Force Pink soon too.

Will you be picking up Shadow Ranger or Psycho Red? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!