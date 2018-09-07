Power Rangers: Watch Legacy Wars’ Ranger Slayer In Action

Power Rangers Legacy Wars is bringing several new warriors into the mix, including a fan favorite from the pages of Go Go Power Rangers and Shattered Grid. Now we have a look at the Ranger Slayer‘s moveset.

Ranger Slayer is coming to the game very soon, and in a new video from the studio, we now have a better idea of how she will play. The new video shows off her individual abilities as well as a few combos, and as you might expect Ranger Slayer is all about keeping an opponent away and off the ground with her arsenal of traps and arrows. You can find out more about each move below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Slayers Edge: Is a three-hit move that starts with an overhead hit, then an uppercut, and finally a kick that pushes the opponent backward.

Blast Trap: This move shoots a glowing arrow at the opponent’s feet, and once it explodes it blasts the opponent into the air.

Blast Blitz: This is a charging move that has the Ranger Slayer covering some distance with a kick that pushes the enemy back further, and leaves them dazed long enough to unleash an arrow towards them as she jumps backward. While in the air she shoots three arrows, each one keeping the opponent in the air and ultimately knocking them further back. If you need to carve out some space, this is your go-to move.

Savage Shots: This move is great for keeping your enemy at a distance, as Ranger Slayer sends two single arrows and then an onslaught of three arrows towards the enemy, finishing it off with another arrow that knocks the opponent off their feet.

Assist Arrow Storm: For her assist Ranger Slayer shoots three arrows into the air and then kicks the opponent further away, and before they land they are pelted with all three arrows. If you need an assist to help create some distance, this is also a great move.

Combo: Blast Blitz to Savage Shots: Depending on how much health these two individual moves take, you could be extremely deadly with this attack, never really letting your opponent off the ground.

Combo: Arrow Storm to Blast Trap to Savage Shots: Again, this combo is great for keeping your enemy at a distance, so if you can pull it off you can probably do significant damage before they can even get a move off.

You can check out the new moves in the trailer above.

Ranger Slayer hits Power Rangers: Legacy Wars today.