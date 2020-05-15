Power Rangers Reveals Lightning Collection Alpha 5, Zordon, Morpher, and More

Power Rangers fans got plenty of cool news this morning when Hasbro revealed a slew of new products coming to its Lightning Collection line, and while one of them was expected, the other releases were complete surprises. The first new addition to the line is a Putty Patrol 2-Pack, which come with a few weapon like attachments for their hands and effects that are perfect for that Ranger-centric setup in your collection. Up next was the Green Psycho Ranger, an original Ranger from the comics that was previously only available via a Comic-Con exclusive. They then outdid themselves with the previously rumored Alpha 5 Zordon 2-Pack, which looks fantastic, but they weren’t done yet. The last reveal was a new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Morpher set, with all 5 Power Coins and a cool display base.

That’s an impressive rollout for sure, and you can hit the next slide to check out all of the big reveals up-close. To kick things off, you can find the official description for the Alpha 5 Zordon 2-Pack below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Zordon and Alpha 5 6-inch Collectible Figure Toy 2-Pack Inspired by Classic TV Show – Pre-order at Walmart for $29.87

6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE POWER RANGERS FIGURES: Go Go Power Rangers! This Power Rangers Lightning Collection 2-pack features figures with premium painted decoration and design

AYIEYIEYIEYIE! PREMIUM ALPHA 5 ACTION FIGURE: With multiple points of articulation for high poseability and a character-inspired accessory

ZORDON FIGURE LIGHTS UP: Press the button on the base of the Zordon figure to light up the pillar and display Zordon’s floating head

INSPIRED BY MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: Zordon is the mentor of the original Power Rangers, and Alpha 5 is his loyal robotic sidekick

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for other collectible Power Rangers figure, including characters from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Dino Charge, Power Rangers Beast Morphers, and more! Each sold separately. Subject to availability

IT’S MORPHIN TIME! From the Beast Morphers back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Beast Morphers. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

This 6-inch Lightning Collection Power Rangers figure 2-pack features premium painted details and design inspired by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, an Alpha 5 figure with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and a Zordon figure with light effects for play or display.

Hit the next slide to check out the rest of the new additions, and let me know what you think in the comments or by letting me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Putty Patrol 2-Pack

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Putty Patrollers 2-Pack – Pre-Order at Hasbro Pulse (Exclusive) for $29.99

You can find the official description below.

“IT’S MORPHIN TIME! From the Beast Morphers back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Beast Morphers. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Includes: 2 figures, swappable hands, and 2 accessories.

These Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figures have premium painted details and design inspired by the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series

Minions of Rita Repulsa, the Putty Patrollers are molded by Finster and given life by Rita’s wand

This 2-pack of action figure toys includes swappable hands and blast effect accessories

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability

Putty Patrol 2-Pack 2

Lightning Collection Morpher

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Power Morpher – Pre-order at Walmart for $49.99

You can find the official description below.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Power Morpher Premium Fan Collectible Toy Lights, Sounds, Stand, Collectible Diecast Power Coins

ICONIC POWER MORPHER PREMIUM COLLECTIBLE: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection Power Morpher has premium painted details and design inspired by the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series

COLLECTIBLE DIECAST POWER COINS: Swap out the Power Coins to unlock sounds and light up the morpher with colors inspired by each of the original Power Rangers: Mastodon, Pterodactyl, Triceratops, Sabertooth Tiger, and Tyrannosaurus

INSPIRED BY THE OG MORPHER: The premium detail and design of this Power Morpher collectible is inspired by the first morpher in the history of Power Rangers

IMAGINE, COSPLAY, OR DISPLAY: Use the included display stand to show off this premium collectible, or clip it to your belt for a legendary cosplay look

PART OF THE POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures and premium roleplay items in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability

If you’ve ever clasped your belt buckle, yelled “IT’S MORPHIN TIME!” at a group of your friends, and dreamed of changing from a teenager (or adult, we don’t judge) with attitude into a Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, this Lightning Collection Power Morpher is for you!

The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Power Morpher let’s fans and collectors cosplay, display, or imagine to their heart’s content. With premium deco on the Morpher and display stand, an included belt buckle for clipping to costumes — or whatever you like — and 5 diecast Power Coins, each of which unlocks lights, sounds, and phrases inspired by one of the original Power Rangers, the options aren’t limitless, but they are morphinominal.

Lightning Collection Morpher 2

Lightning Collection Morpher 3

Alpha 5 Zordon 2-Pack

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Zordon and Alpha 5 6-inch Collectible Figure Toy 2-Pack Inspired by Classic TV Show – Pre-order at Walmart for $29.87

You can find the official description below.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Zordon and Alpha 5 6-inch Collectible Figure Toy 2-Pack Inspired by Classic TV Show

6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE POWER RANGERS FIGURES: Go Go Power Rangers! This Power Rangers Lightning Collection 2-pack features figures with premium painted decoration and design

AYIEYIEYIEYIE! PREMIUM ALPHA 5 ACTION FIGURE: With multiple points of articulation for high poseability and a character-inspired accessory

ZORDON FIGURE LIGHTS UP: Press the button on the base of the Zordon figure to light up the pillar and display Zordon’s floating head

INSPIRED BY MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: Zordon is the mentor of the original Power Rangers, and Alpha 5 is his loyal robotic sidekick

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for other collectible Power Rangers figure, including characters from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Dino Charge, Power Rangers Beast Morphers, and more! Each sold separately. Subject to availability

IT’S MORPHIN TIME! From the Beast Morphers back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Beast Morphers. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

This 6-inch Lightning Collection Power Rangers figure 2-pack features premium painted details and design inspired by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, an Alpha 5 figure with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and a Zordon figure with light effects for play or display.

Alpha 5 Zordon 2-Pack 2

Alpha 5 Zordon 2-Pack 3

Psycho Green

Power Rangers Lightning Collection In Space Psycho Green Ranger Figure – Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse (Exclusive) for $19.99

You can find the official description below.

IT’S MORPHIN TIME! From the Beast Morphers back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Beast Morphers. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys sold separately. Subject to availability.)

This 6-inch Lightning Collection Psycho Green Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, the Psycho Dagger accessory, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!

Includes figure, 2 accessories, and extra hands.

This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design

This In Space Psycho Green Ranger toy includes alternate hands, and a psycho dagger and blast effect accessories

Formerly known as Trek, the Psycho Green Ranger was born when Dark Specter unleashed his evil power on Trek’s morpher

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

Psycho Green 2