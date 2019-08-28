Power Rangers Lightning Collection In Space Psycho Red Ranger and Lost Galaxy Red Ranger 2-Pack is Here

The latest exclusive 2-pack in Hasbro’s Power Rangers Lightning Collection includes the In Space Psycho Red Ranger and the Lost Galaxy Red Ranger 6-inch figures with accessories. You can reserve one right here for $39.99 with shipping slated for December while it lasts. Indeed, you could be creating your own Power Rangers Lost Galaxy crossover episode in time for the holidays.

The Red Ranger from Power Rangers Lost Galaxy includes an unmasked head for Leo Corbett, an extra set of hands, a Quasar Dagger, and a Quasar Saber with flame-effect attachment. The Psycho Red Ranger from Power Rangers in Space includes an extra set of hands, a lighting blast effect, and the Psycho Sword. The official description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Each figure in this Power Rangers Lightning Collection In Space Psycho Red Ranger and Lost Galaxy Red Ranger 6-Inch Action Figures features painted and decorative details inspired by the show, plus over 20 points of articulation for high poseability. The Red Ranger action figure includes an extra set of hands, two heads, one with helmet and one without the helmet, plus the Quasar Dagger and Quasar Sword with flame-effect attachment. The Psycho Red Ranger includes an extra set of hands, including one with a lightning blast effect, and his Pscyho Sword, so kids and collectors can imagine these two fighting their epic battles. Go Go Power Rangers!”

On a related note, Hasbro revealed a whole bunch of Lightning Collection Power Rangers items at San Diego Comic-Con last month – including this full-scale, wearable White Ranger helmet prop replica inspired by Tommy Oliver’s helmet from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. Yeah, get your wallets ready…

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Lightning Collection Premium White Ranger Helmet Prop Replica is available to pre-order right here for $79.99 with free shipping slated for November. Features include adjustable straps (fits most) and a show-inspired design and paint job. It follows Hasbro’s Lightning Collection Wave 2 set of figures, which can be pre-ordered via the links below with shipping slated for October.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.