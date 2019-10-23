The Power Rangers Lightning Collection White Ranger Helmet Has Arrived

At San Diego Comic-Con back in July, Hasbro unveiled a wave of Lightning Collection Power Rangers items that included this full-scale, wearable White Ranger helmet prop replica inspired by Tommy Oliver’s helmet from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. Originally slated for a November release, the helmet is shipping a few weeks early for anyone that wants to get the jump on their holiday shopping.

Indeed, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Lightning Collection Premium White Ranger Helmet Prop Replica is available to order right here for $79.99 with free shipping. Features include adjustable straps (fits most) and a show-inspired design and paint job. On that note, Hasbro’s Lightning Collection Wave 2 set of figures are also (mostly) in stock at the moment, and can be ordered via the links below.

