Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Get Your First Look at the New Ranger Team in Necessary Evil Preview

A new era begins in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in Necessary Evil, and we’ve got an exclusive first look at the much-anticipated launch. Necessary Evil kicks off in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40, with writer Ryan Parrott (Go Go Power Rangers) and artist Daniele di Nicuolo (Shattered Grid) at the helm. As you can see in the preview, the team is now led by the White Ranger, and he seems to have settled into the role quite nicely.

Not only will fans see the White Ranger in action (with a living Saba in tow), but they will also get plenty of answers about the new status quo after the big conclusion to Shattered Grid, and there plenty of secrets and mysteries to reveal. Who is the White Ranger, why is he the leader, what happened to the world after that white light, and what happened to Lord Drakkon? All those questions and more are on the table, and plenty of questions you haven’t even thought of yet will also be revealed.

“Just like Shattered Grid changed the fates of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and their universe forever, Necessary Evil will reveal huge shocking twists and reveal new details that will expand the Power Rangers legacy and have fans running to the store to

find out what happens next!” said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Ryan and Daniele have packed every story with epic battles, stunning revelations, and tons of heart to craft a larger-than-life event that will reveal exactly what happened to the

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers after the Shattered Grid and how they’ll deal with the dangerous threats that arise in Necessary Evil. “

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 features a main cover by Jamal Campbell (Naomi), as well as a special foil variant of the iconic Helmet Covers featuring the White Ranger by fan-favorite artist Goñi Montes (Sandman Universe), and a series of collectible Trading Card variant covers by Kris Anka (Runaways) and designed by Dylan Todd, and the Story Variant Covers which feature exclusive stories written by Ryan Parrott and illustrated by Dan Mora (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 cover by Anka features the brave leader of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Tommy Oliver, with an image of the White Ranger in action on the front, and all his stats on the back cover, including his team name, alias, biography, and details of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ first encounter with Tommy as the Green Ranger.

You don’t want to miss the Story Variant covers either, as each one presents one part of an eleven-part series that will launch with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 Story Variant cover and continue on each new Story Variant cover through issue #50. This story will reveal never-before-seen details from the fallout and immediate aftermath of Shattered Grid, so you’re not going to want to miss it.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 hits comic stores on June 26th, and you can check out our exclusive preview on the next slides!

