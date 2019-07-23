Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reveals a Brand New Omega Ranger

Fans received quite a few shocks in Ryan Parrott and Daniele di Nicuolo’s first issue of Necessary Evil in the pages of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40, but the revelations aren’t finished just yet, and BOOM! Studios has revealed that a brand new Omega Ranger will make their debut in issue #41 this Wednesday. The team now consists of Jason, Trini, and Zack, as well as one new additional Ranger, and while we can’t reveal the identity of that Ranger just yet, you can now get an exclusive look at the big time issue in our new preview on the following slides.

As you can see Dayne is keeping a watchful eye on the Rangers, much to Baboo and Squatt’s chagrin, and we see the Omega Rangers contacting their old friends back at Angel Grove, though things don’t seem to be going as well as some would hope. If you want a bit more insight into the upcoming issue, you can check out the official description below.

“The all new covert team of Power Rangers has been revealed – and it’s Jason, Zack, Trini, and a BRAND NEW RANGER joining them to form the OMEGA RANGERS! But who is this all-new Power Ranger? Where did they come from? And why are the Omega Rangers hiding their existence from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers?

As the secrets behind their mission – as well as their deception of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – are revealed, a deadly new threat, summoned from the depths of space by Lord Zedd, arrives on Earth with only one mission…take out the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, once and for all!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #41 features a main cover by Jamal Campbell, a special foil varaint of the Red Ranger by Goni Montes, a collectible Trading Card varaint by Kris Anka, and an exclusive Story Variant cover by Ryan Parrott and Dan Mora, and you can check out the covers and our exclusive preview on the next slides!

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #41 hits comic stores on July 24th, and make sure to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!

