Power Rangers: Power Morphicon Wave 8 And 9 Guests Feature HyperForce, Movie Actors, Time Force, And More

Power Morphicon’s guest list is starting to pile up, and the newest additions will make fans of Power Rangers HyperForce extremely happy.

The Wave 9 announcements feature Meghan Camarena and Andre Meadows, who play Chloe and Eddie in Hyper RPG’s Power Rangers HyperForce. If you’ve got some of those HyperForce variant covers hanging around, this might be a great time to get them signed, but fans will also get to meet names from Time Force, Mighty Morphin, Jungle Fury, and more. Check out the full Wave 9 list (via Power Rangers NOW):

Mike O’Laskey – Young Rocky: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Brianna Bozey – Circuit: Power Rangers Time Force

Nikolai Nikolaeff – Dominic Hargan: Power Rangers Jungle Fury (Friday and Saturday only)

Andre Meadows – Eddie Banks: Power Rangers Hyperforce

Meghan Camarena – Chloe Ashford: Power Rangers Hyperforce

Scott Page-Pagter – Producer: Power Rangers

Jackie Marchand – Writer: Power Rangers

Mark Litton – Writer: Power Rangers

Power Morphicon recently released several other guests as part of their Wave 8 reveals, and fans of the Power Rangers movie will be excited as RJ Cyler (Billy Cranston) will be in attendance. The list will also feature several artists from BOOM! Studios’ successful Power Rangers comics, as well as actors from Mighty Morphin, S.P.D., Samurai, Ninja Steel, and more! The full list:

Tom Wyner – Master Vile: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Chris Violette – Sky Tate: Power Rangers S.P.D.

Najee De-Tiege – Kevin Baron, Power Rangers Samurai

Chris Reid – Victor: Power Rangers Ninja Steel

Caleb Bendit – Monty: Power Rangers Ninja Steel

RJ Cyler – Billy Cranston: 2017 Power Rangers Movie (Sunday only)

Mark Richardson – Prop Master: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

David Winning – Director, Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

Goni Montes – Artist, BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Comics

Matt Frank – Artist, BOOM! Studios’ Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers Comics

Hiroshi Kanatani – Artist: Tokusatsu

Aaron Pruner – VR Troopers (Saturday and Sunday only)

You can check out the entire guest list as well as everything else you need to know here.

For those not familiar with Power Morphicon, you can read the official description below.

“The Power Morphicon Convention is celebrating its SIXTH show, the expo’s first at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The show is run by veteran convention artist and vendor Scott Zillner who annually puts on nearly a dozen shows in the Los Angeles and Sacramento areas including Japan World Heroes, a convention celebrating Japanese and Sentai related popular culture. Power Morphicon Convention has been held every other year since 2007, and Scott Zillner has been in control of the show since its second run in 2010. Since then, Power Morphicon Convention has been held consistently on even-numbered years.”

The biennial event takes place from Friday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 19 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all of your Power Rangers coverage during the show!