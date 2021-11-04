Power Rangers Pudgy Pig Lightning Collection Figure Is Ready to Eat Your Money

Few Mighty Morphin Power Rangers villains have the staying power of Pudgy Pig, who appeared in the MMPR Season 1 episode “Food Fight”. Indeed, a pig monster with an insatiable appetite is hard to forget, which is why Hasbro has given Pudgy Pig a Lightning Collection figure of his very own.

The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Pudgy Pig action figure stands at 6-inches tall, and includes over 20 points of articulation along with accessories like a helmet, alternate hands, giant fork and knife, and a blast effect piece. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $31.99 with shipping set for January 2022 (you won’t be charged until that time).

Note that Hasbro released an exclusive version of the Pudgy Pig Lightning Collection figure at their recent Pulse Con 2021 event. It included lunchbox-style packaging, and additional food accessories (a taco, pie, and plate of nachos). If you’re willing to spend more and wait a little longer to get it, the exclusive variant is still available here at Hasbro Pulse for $57.99 with shipping expected on April 1st, 2022.

