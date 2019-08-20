Power Rangers: How To Be a Boss With Ranger Slayer in Heroes of the Grid

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is finally out and being enjoyed on tabletops all over. Whether you got the core set, the stretch goals, or the various expansions, there’s plenty to keep you entertained once you open up the box. When you finally start playing, you’ll want to get the most out of your characters and their individual abilities, which will only make you and the other players a more lethal and efficient team. Each character has their own unique set of skills, and for this first dive into Heroes of the Grid, we’re going to take a look at one of the coolest additions to the game, the Ranger Slayer.

You can hit the next slides to see all of her abilities and skills up-close, but we’re going to give you a 101 rundown on the best way to use the character and put a spotlight on what she can do in battle. First and foremost is her character card, which contains the Finishing Shot ability. This ability is great if you’re looking to finish off an enemy still hanging on for dear life at the end of the opponent’s final turn. Rangers get one turn after the enemies’ final one, and if someone still has some health you can automatically deal them 1 damage before your final turn starts. This is great for two reasons. No. 1, that means if you finish them off here you don’t have to waste your full turn on them and can instead focus on someone else. No. 2 this allows you to choose any enemy card, which means you can still target a card that is guarded by another one if you so choose.

Ranger Slayer excels at targeting hard to hit cards and low-cost combat, which brings us to Ranger Slayer’s Bow of Darkness card. This combat card hits hard (Attack of 5) and allows the player to ignore the Guard keyword and hit a target of their choice. Now, it does cost 3 energy, but if you are trying to cut an enemy off at the pass or keep someone from spawning another unit, this can be a lifesaver.

Another amazing card is Slayer’s Ptera Kick, which has you rolling two dice for an attack. That may not sound all that novel, but the kicker is that if you don’t kill the enemy you targeted, you get to keep the card and return it to your hand. It also costs 0 energy, so if you use it right you can continue to chip away at the enemy squad for no cost and without losing this card. Even better there’s two of these in her deck.

Another lovely card is Scorned Shot, which is a Reaction card. You play the card after an enemy card resolves and roll 2 dice and deal that damage to the enemy, and again, it costs nothing to play. Even better are the three shields on the card, which are handy for when you are attacked by the enemy, and Bow of Darkness also sports three shields.

The last spotlight goes to Slayer’s Piercing Shot card, which hits for three attack dice for the low cost of 1 energy. That said, the best part is that depending on the damage, you might have some leftover after you defeat an enemy. If you do the remaining damage then goes to an adjacent enemy card, maximizing the value.

Learning to use these at the right time and in conjunction with the rest of your team is critical to maximizing Ranger Slayer on the battlefield, but that’s only some of her abilities, and you can check out the rest (and her Zord) on the next slides!

The Arsenal

Ready For Battle

Trademark Ability

The Gravezord

The Gravezord doesn’t exactly do a lot on its own, but as part of a team, it can be incredibly handy, especially since some of the other Zords allow you to do things like removing an enemy from the battlefield.

Combat Abilities Vol. 1

Combat Abilities Vol. 2

Combat Abilities Vol. 3

Another handy ability is Veteran Instincts, which allows you to gain an Energy and draw some cards from your deck. Not bad for 0 Energy cost.