Power Rangers Team Explains Differences Between Ranger Slayer And Drakkon Crystals

Ranger Slayer was able to cross over to our world with the power of the crystal, but there is a difference between the one she holds and the one Lord Drakkon has.

Spoilers incoming for Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #9, so if you haven’t read it yet you can check out more of our Shattered Grid coverage here.

Lord Drakkon powered his Green Chaos Crystal in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers by killing Tommy, so could the same happen to Kimberly in Go Go?. ComicBook.com had the chance to sit down with Go Go Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott, BOOM! Studios editor Dafna Pleban, and Director of Power Rangers Content for Saban Brands Melissa Flores to talk precisely that and get some clarification on the matter.

“I would say that … the one thing to be specific what the Ranger Slayer has is a shard of the Chaos crystal and not another Chaos crystal so it’s much smaller, much less powerful,” Parrot said. It doesn’t have the same capabilities I would say as Lord Drakkons. So that’s … but what she’ll do with it and how she’ll use it you’ll just have to keep reading.”

That’s good news for Kimberly…at least in the short term, though by issue’s end we learn that Ranger Slayer is not exactly lacking a power source these days. Also, it doesn’t mean she still can’t kill you. It just means she doesn’t have to.

That’s a scary thought right?

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #9 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora with colors by Raul Angulo and letters by Ed Dukeshire. Variant covers were provided by Miguel Mercado, Audrey Mok, Dylan Todd, and Natacha Bustos. You can check out the official description below.

“As the Rangers deal with the fallout of Rita’s sinister plan and Matthew’s startling return, a new threat emerges with a shocking connection to Lord Drakkon.”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #9 is in comic stores today.

So Power Rangers fans, what did you think of this week’s issue of Go Go? What are you loving and not loving about Shattered Grid in general? Let us know in the comments!