Power Rangers: Mighty Morphin Red Ranger Gets His Own Funko POP Cereal

Funko loves themselves some Power Rangers, and it turns out they’ve revealed a brand new Funko POP cereal themed after the Red Ranger.

Funko’s POP-themed cereal boxes have been gaining quite a bit of steam recently, and their newest batch will be available for purchase exclusively at DesignerCon. That includes cereal boxes based on Looney Tunes, Masters of the Universe, Rugrats, and more, but the one Power Rangers fans will want to get their hands on is the Red Ranger cereal box.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It features the Red Ranger spotlighted on the box eating a bowl of all red loops, and like the other cereal boxes comes with a tiny version of their Red Ranger POP. If the Golden Girls cereal box was anything to go off of, we imagine it will quickly become a collector’s item, and you can pick it up from the Funko booth at DesignerCon.

The entire list of DesignerCon exclusive cereal boxes includes Freddy Funko, Looney Tunes (Marvin the Martian), Masters of the Universe (Skeletor), Power Rangers (Red Ranger), Hanna Barbera (Hong Kong Phooey), Amazing Carlos, and Be@rbrick.

Fans will also find several POP T-Shirts in their own cereal box packaging, which include Quisp, Count Chocula, Lucky Charms, and Cap’n Crunch.

There will also be Television Box POP! T-Shirts, which include The Jetsons, The Flintstones, She-Ra, and Masters of the Universe. Last but not least fans will find special Funko cereal bowl and spoon sets, featuring Freddy Funko, Hong Kong Phooey, Rugrats, Skeletor, and Marvin the Martian. Funko specially says that these bowls will get a wide release later this year, but will first be available at DesignerCon. As for the other cereal boxes and T-Shirts, that remains to be announced.

If you’re curious about DesignerCon, the convention is an annual spotlight on art and design, bringing together collectibles and one of a kind designer items inspired by a variety of art styles. The convention takes place from November 16th to the 18th in Anaheim California, and you can find the official description of the event below.

“Designer Con is an annual art and design convention that smashes together collectible toys and designer goods with urban, underground and pop art! DCon is over 350,000 sq. ft. and features over 500 vendors, art & custom shows, live demonstrations, and much more! The show coordinators strive to provide a fun, safe, comfortable environment for fans, artists, and vendors to meet. Join us every November at the Anaheim Convention Center for a weekend of fun, toys, and art!”

We’re hoping this is just the first of Power Rangers-themed cereal boxes because you know we want the whole team represented in cereal form!