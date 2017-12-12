Power Rangers ‘RPM’s Mike Ginn Guest Starring On ‘Hyperforce’

The Power Rangers Hyperforce team continues to bounce around the timestream, and that will result in some help tonight from an unexpected source.

The Hyperforce Power Rangers found themselves in the year 1994, right smack in the middle of the Mighty Morphin era. Now though they’ve moved to the RPM era, and few are better equipped to help the team out than RPM Gold Ranger Gem. Gem was played in the RPM series by Mike Ginn, and he’ll be joining the Rangers on tonight’s episode of Hyperforce as their special guest star.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Power Rangers RPM is the 17th season of Power Rangers and aired in 2009. Ginn will be the latest of several former Rangers to guest on the show, including Erin Cahill (Time Force), Karan Ashley (Mighty Morphin), and now Ginn (RPM). The Hyperforce Rangers will need all the help they can get tonight, thanks to one of their own being turned against them, and Eddie’s life hangs in the balance.

“Tonight! The Gold Ranger himself @MikeGinn from #PowerRangers #RPM will be joining the #HyperForce team! Will he be able to help the Rangers escape their predicament? Find out at 6 PM PT on https://twitch.tv/hyperrpg ! #SaveEddie.”

This team of Rangers includes Marvin, Eddie, Chloe, Vesper, and Jack. Marvin (Red Ranger) is played by Peter Sudarso. Eddie (Blue Ranger) is played by Andre Meadows. Chloe (Pink Ranger) is played by Meghan Camarena, while Paulie Schrier plays Jack (Yellow Ranger). Rounding out the cast is Cristina Vee, who plays Vesper (Black Ranger).

Hyperforce is set in the year 3016, where a group of Time Force Academy students must team up to defeat an ancient evil who is unraveling the fabric of the universe. The cadet turned Rangers have now encountered a shady organization called the Alliance, and have ended up in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers era. Most recently they’ve entered the era of the RPM Power Rangers, and that will likely not be the last era they will encounter on their journey.

You can tune into Power Rangers Hyperforce tonight, and make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for full coverage of Hyperforce and all things Power Rangers.

Power Rangers HyperforceTuesday at 9:00 PM EST on TwitchTV

Power Rangers HyperforceTuesday at 9:00 PM EST on TwitchTV

ComicBook Composite

96.00

All-Time Comic TV Shows NA

Average rating

All-Time Rated NA

5.00/5 from 1 users