Everything Power Rangers Fans Need to Know About SDCC 2018

San Diego Comic-Con is the biggest pop culture show of the year, and while it won’t be as Power Rangers focused as Power Morphicon, there will still be plenty of things to keep a Power Rangers fan occupied.

That, of course, includes some slick exclusives that fans won’t be able to pick up anywhere else. Whether you’re a collector of Bandai America’s Legacy figures or like the more premium-priced S.H. Figuarts line, there’s something here for any action figure fan.

Fans of Power Ranger Zords are also in luck, as are fans of roleplaying items. Fan of the Power Rangers comics? You’re in luck, because the team of Go Go Power Rangers’ Ryan Parrott and Mighty Morphin’s Marguerite Bennett and Kyle Higgins will also be on hand at the show, and BOOM is holding several panels through the convention.

Fans will also be able to meet several Power Ranger actors and actresses, so if you do snag a few of the comics you will have a prime opportunity to get them signed. Will we find out more about Shattered Grid, Beast Morphers, or the 25th Anniversary episode?

Who knows, but we do know there will be plenty of sweet swag to add to your Power Rangers collections at the show, and we’ve collected them all into one handy list. If new ones are announced we’ll update the post accordingly, and any price information or location information will be updated as well. You can also check out the entire program and event list for Comic-Con right here.

Without further ado, hit the next slide to check out all the amazing Power Rangers exclusives you can purchase at the show, and make sure to let us know what you’re looking forward to most in the comments!

Getting to Know Power Rangers’ New Writer

Fans will have two chances to get a bit more familiar with new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Marguerite Bennett courtesy of BOOM! Studios.

The first panel takes place on Thursday, 7/19 from 12:00-1:00, and will feature a discussion about LGBTQ representation in pop culture.

“Entertainment is LGBTQ – BOOM! Studios and GLAAD present an in-depth roundtable discussion about LGBTQ representation in pop culture and the path forward to a brighter, more inclusive future, with special guests from all corners of the entertainment world including Emily Andras (Executive Producer and Showrunner of Wynonna Earp), Lilah Sturges (Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass), Marguerite Bennett (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Noah Hayes (Wet Hot American Summer) and more. Moderated by Megan Townsend (Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis, GLAAD). Room: 28DE”

The second panel will take place on Saturday 7/21 from 12:30 – 1:30, and will feature a comic book discussion between several BOOM! Studios writers, including Bennett and Go Go Power Rangers’ Ryan Parrott.

“BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours – Discover your new comic book obsession at Comic-Con—and we guarantee you’re going to find it at this panel! Join Kat Leyh (Lumberjanes), Marguerite Bennett (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) Ryan Parrott (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), Delilah S. Dawson (Ladycastle), Tyler Jenkins (Black Badge), Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Low Road West), author CB Lee, and Matt Gagnon (Editor in Chief, BOOM! Studios) for a jam-packed, interactive panel featuring the most acclaimed creators in comics as they discuss the diverse imprints of BOOM! Studios, Archaia, BOOM! Box and KaBOOM! with surprises for everyone in the audience. Moderated by Filip Sablik (President of Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios). Room: 24ABC”

Super Ninja Steel

Nickelodeon will have the current crew of Rangers from Super Ninja Steel at their booth for autographs, and will also have a few costume Rangers on hand for fan photos.

No specific times have been listed, but you can find them at Nickelodeon’s massive one of a kind booth #4113.

“Autograph Signings: Signing opportunities with Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles voice talent and executive producers, SpongeBob SquarePants’ Tom Kenny, INVADER ZIM voice talent and creator, and the Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel cast.”

“Costumed-Character Appearances: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel will make appearances at Nick’s booth at select times during the convention.”

Meet a Power Rangers Cosplayer

Fans will have a chance to pick up a Power Rangers poster at the Insight Editions booth #3721 in celebration of their upcoming Power Rangers: The Ultimate Visual History release in November, but they can also meet an official Power Rangers cosplayer while they’re there.

“Explore the history of Saban’s Power Rangers with this exclusive collection of artwork, behind-the-scenes photos, interviews and more.

After the hit series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers launched in 1993, Saban’s Power Rangers quickly became the most-watched children’s television program in the United States. Today, more than two decades later, Power Rangers is one of the longest-running kids’ action series in TV history and has become a global pop culture phenomenon.

Power Rangers: The Ultimate Visual History takes viewers on a fascinating behind-the-scenes tour of the Power Rangers franchise, from the conception of the television show to the present-day seasons, feature films, toys, video games, comic books, and more. This comprehensive collection features interviews with top creators, as well as some of the key writers and producers responsible for the iconic look and panache of the legendary superhero franchise. Special inserts, charts, art replications, and badges add special interest and collectibility to this fantastic tribute to the lasting legacy of the Power Rangers. A special chapter will also focus on the making of the new Power Rangers movie, which was released by Lionsgate in March 2017.”

The Debut of Psycho Silver

If you want to snag a slick looking Psycho Silver figure from Bandai America, you’ll need to swing by Entertainment Earth on the show floor.

The figure, which was previously supposed to be a Toys “R” Us exclusive, will cost $44.99 and can be picked up at Entertainment Earth’s booth #2343. The official description is below.

“We’re the Psycho Rangers. We’re faster than you. Smarter than you. Stronger than you. But we’re evil!” From the Power Rangers in Space TV series, comes this Power Rangers in Space Psycho Silver Ranger Legacy Collection 6-Inch Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive. The evil counterpart of the Silver Ranger from Power Rangers in Space makes his appearance in the Legacy line of highly detailed and articulated action figures from Bandai as this collectible 6 1/2-inch tall figure. With show-accurate styling and premium decoration, there are 21 points of articulation and a muscular, heroic design that’s perfect for play or display! Great for adult collectors and kids alike, the Psycho Silver Ranger comes in premium Legacy Collection packaging. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to pick-up this former Toys “R” Us exclusive!”

Whatever’s left will be sold on the website here.

Bluefin for the Win

Bluefin Brands will be bringing some Megazord power to SDCC in the form of its exclusive Soul of Chogokin Black Megazord, courtesy of Tamashii Nations.

The Megazord features a slick teal and black color scheme with gold accents, and you can pick it up at the Bluefin Brands Booth.

“This special edition Megazord Black Version has been designed exclusively for the 25th Anniversary of the Power Rangers brand. With gleaming, plated die-cast parts, this version of the Megazord is particularly suited to commemorating the brand’s “silver anniversary.” In addition to the black, silver, and gold commonly used in the black versions of Soul of Chogokin series figures, the Megazord Black Version adds the color green, the signature color of the Dragonzord, making the Dragonzord Fighting Mode and Mega Dragonzord combinations all the more spectacular.”

The set includes Tyrannosaurus Dinozord, Mastodon Dinozord, Pterodactyl Dinozord, Triceratops Dinozord, Sabertooth Tiger Dinozord, Power Sword, Pterodactyl Dinozord cannons”

Mighty Morphin Red and Green

Tamashii Nations will actually have two new Mighty Morphin figures on hand for the event, featuring the Red and Green Rangers.

Both figures come with new head sculpts, based on the likeness of actors Austin St. John and Jason David Frank, all in celebration of the 25th Anniversary.

“The Red Ranger returns as a special 25th Anniversary commemorative edition featuring a new head sculpt of Jason from the original series. Digital painting is used to replicate Jason’s face in minute detail.

Red Ranger Figure, Power Sword, Ranger Stick, Ranger Stick (Gun), Ranger Stick (Long), Interchangeable hands”

“The Green Ranger returns as a special 25th Anniversary commemorative edition featuring a new head sculpt of Tommy from the original series. Digital painting is used to replicate Tommy’s face in minute detail.

Green Ranger Figure, Dragon Dagger, Interchangeable hands”

For Mighty Morphin Completionists

If you want the complete Mighty Morphin Power Rangers set early, then Comic-Con has you covered.

Fans can pick up Shout Factory’s 25th Anniversary Steelbook DVD set at the Shout Factor Booth, which also includes a Blu-ray version of the original movie.

You can find the official description below:

“Power up with six incredible teens who out-maneuver and defeat evil everywhere as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers! But this time, the Power Rangers may have met their match when they face off with the most sinister monster the galaxy has even seen –Ivan Ooze. Unleashed upon the good citizens of Angel Grove after six thousand years of imprisonment, Ivan Ooze strips the Power Rangers and their leader, Zordon, of their powers. Now the Power Rangers must journey to a distant planet to learn the secrets of the ancient Ninjetti. Only then will they become empowered with a force strong enough to restore their Morphin ability and defeat the evil Ivan Ooze. Join the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and their new Ninja Megazord as they fight to save Angel Grove, and the world, from the forces of evil!

The set Features 2 DVDs of bonus content including interviews with members of the cast and crew, and original fan club videos, promos and more! Also Includes MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: THE MOVIE™ making its Blu-ray debut, with bonus features including brand-new interviews with Director Bryan Spicer and Stars Johnny Yong Bosch and Paul Freeman! And more!

It also includes Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (Blu-ray)”

BOOM! Studios Exclusives Part 1

Fans can stop by BOOM! Studios’ Booth for several things while at Comic-Con, including some sweet Pins.

The set was designed by Phil Murphy and features two Lord Drakkon versions (Evolution I Samurai and Evolution II Zeo), Ranger Slayer, Gravezord, and a Green Ranger to round out the set.

While you’re there you can also pick up the Comic-Con exclusive cover for Go Go Power Rangers #11, which features a gorgeous Goni Montes cover of the Ranger Slayer holding her helmet.

BOOM! Studios Exclusives Part 2

BOOM! Studios will also have an awesome HyperForce variant cover on hand by artist Jordan Gibson, and it will be extremly limted (500 units).

The cover features the whole cast from HyperForce, including Alpha 55.

While you’re there don’t forget to pick up the BOOM! Studios exclusive Legacy Figure of Psycho Green. The character was featured heavily in the 1969 Rangers arc of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and BOOM! will have a special bundle that includes the figure with a sweet Lucas Werneck varaint cover to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28.

Power Ranger Autographs

The original Green Ranger Jason David Frank will be at the show, and you can meet him and get an autograph at the Hasbro Booth #3329 at 11 am. You can also meet him at the Lionsgate Games Booth #3635.

The original Red Ranger Austin St. John will also be in attendance on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Sails Pavilion AA25. They will be there from 11 am to 2:30 pm PT.

Fans can also head to the Lionsgate Games booth #3635 and meet several guests, including Frank, David Yost (Friday at 5pm), Peter Sudarso (Play Against Blue Ranger Saturday at 10 am) and Brennan Mejia (Play Against The Red Ranger Saturday at 5:30 pm).

The Power Rangers comics team of Kyle Higgins, Marguerite Bennett, and Ryan Parrott will also be at the show, though we don’t know when/if they will be appearing at anyone’s booth to sign.

Time for Zeo

If you’re a Gold Ranger Zeo fan you’re in luck, because Bandai will be offering up a slick new Zeonizer.

It will feature brand new sounds from Jason Lee Scott (as seen in Power Rangers Zeo). It will also feature several other sounds and light effects and will retail for $120 dollars. This will be exclusively available at Bandai America’s booth.

“Created by Zordon of Eltar, the Zeonizers utilized the power of the legendary Zeo Crystals to connect to the Morphin Grid and morph five heroes into the Power Rangers Zeo. These wrist-mounted devices use an interlocking feature that also helped to pilot the Zeo Zords. The Limited Edition Power Rangers Zeo Zeonizer Legacy Zeonizer, Zeo Gold Ranger Edition is a toy original Zeonizer. Featuring quotes straight from Jason Lee Scott, premium die-cast parts, motion activated sound effects and show accurate lights & sounds for all six Zeo Rangers – the Legacy Zeonizer, Zeo Gold Ranger Edition is perfect for display or cosplay. Go Go Power Rangers!”

It’s All About The Posters

If you happen to be at San Diego Comic-Con you’ll want to stop by Acme Archives’ Booth for some morphinominal prints.

Fans can purchase all seven of Carlos Dattoli’s gorgeous Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Prints at the show, either individually or as a special set, at Acme’s booth #5629. You can also find the prints on their official website.

“Today, after three years, I can finally see the full series being released! Being a lifetime Power Rangers fan, [producing these works] has brought me many awesome moments and surprises! I would like to thank Acme Archives for this amazing opportunity, and I hope fans around the globe get to enjoy these as much as I did creating them. Go go Power Rangers!” – Carlos Dattoli, Artist” (via Power Rangers NOW).

Each print will cost $30, while the whole 7-piece set will retail for $210.