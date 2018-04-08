Power Rangers: Shattered Grid Writer Reveals An Alternate Scene That Would Have Included More Rangers

Power Rangers #25 kicked off Shattered Grid in fantastic fashion, but one unused scene featured even more Rangers.

Power Rangers writer Kyle Higgins sat down with the Ranger Danger podcast to talk about the big issue and revealed that there was an alternate scene that included more Rangers, though it had to be cut.

“The only other alt was witnessing some of those other teams though Jen’s perspective as she raced backwards through time to get to us, but I just didn’t have the page real estate to pull it off,” Higgins said. “This is already an oversized issue. This is a 26-page issue, and I was jam-packed, you know?”

In the final version, Jen is racing to get away from Lord Drakkon, who is reaching through the very Morphin Grid itself to try and take her down. That scene ends with her just ever so slightly avoiding his grasp, but it would have been great to see an extended version of that scene if space allowed.

Still, it doesn’t hurt the story in any way, but fans will rarely pass up getting a few more Rangers in the mix.

While only Time Force had an extended role in Power Rangers #25, Higgins plans on utlizing plenty more from the franchise in the coming issues.

“Everyone I want to use is in this,” Higgins said. “The process really has, it’s been about a year of me diving into past series, watching old episodes, watching recap videos, reading character bios. Something like this is both a celebration of the franchise and something that we want the fans to be excited about, but also it’s not just throw every Power Ranger ever into a story. To me, that’s not the story. There are certain Rangers from throughout the 25-year history of Power Rangers, that are going to kind of carry our narrative. Who those Rangers are, why they were chosen, and how they play into our arcs, is part of the fun, for me, of writing this event.”

Shattered Grid continues in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26, which is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo. The official description can be found below.

“After the shocking events of the last issue, Lord Drakkon’s victory seems assured-unless the Rangers can find a way to team up with another team of Power Rangers they’ve never met before!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is in comic stores on April 18.