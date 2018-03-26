Everything You Might’ve Missed In ‘Power Rangers’ Shattered Grid Live-Action Trailer

Boom! Studios has been having an incredible run with their series of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers comics as writer Kyle Higgins and the other members of the great team have successfully created a reboot and retelling of the events of the original series.

The series has become well known among fans for taking the more fantastical elements of the original series and putting a darker spin and tone (without getting too dark), and those fans are about to get the most enthralling writing from the series to date with the first Power Rangers comic event, Shattered Grid, in which various teams across Power Rangers’ time line team-up to fight the evil Lord Drakkon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boom! Studios recently released a live-action trailer for Shattered Grid, starring Jason David Frank as Lord Drakkon, and there were plenty of goodies for fans of the series to chew on and theorize over.

Read on for everything you might have missed during the live-action Shattered Grid trailer, and comment with what you noticed!

Ranger Trophies

As the trailer begins, you can hear various quotes from the Power Rangers TV history while the camera pans over a few damaged weapons. Fans will recognize these as the weapons of the original five rangers, and this is a live-action representation of Lord Drakkon’s victory in the comic.

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Lord Drakkon is a Tommy Oliver from a timeline where he chooses to continue working with Rita rather than join the Power Rangers team. As part of he and Rita’s scourge to take over the world, Tommy defeats the other Rangers and takes their Power Coins.

These weapon trophies were never seen in the comic series, so it’s definitely a cool bit of extra window dressing for Drakkon’s world.

Ranger Sentries

As part of Drakkon’s domination, various warriors are imbued with the powers of the Power Coins Drakkon had stolen. As seen in the comic, the Yellow Sentry is one of his right hand warriors but it’s unconfirmed whether or not it’s the “Jax” Drakkon is see asking for after his previous Yellow Sentry failed to accomplish their mission.

Although the Black and Pink versions of this soldier are not shown (and Blue Sentries don’t exist as one of the original rangers still has the Triceratops Power Coin), the Red Sentry is seen on the side of Drakkon’s throne.

The Power Rangers have yet to fight this type of Sentry, but they are always depicted in the comics guarding the throne in very much the same way.

The Final Episode of Power Rangers In Space Is Shown First

In the Red Sentry’s visor appears to be where the various Power Rangers TV quotes are coming from, as Drakkon is watching various Power Rangers timelines with the help of his magic.

The important factor here is that it’s a clip from Power Rangers In Space’s two part finale, ‘Countdown to Destruction.’ This is an important detail for a number of reasons because not only did that episode signify the end of the Zordon era of the TV series, the In Space team shares a close connection with the MMPR’s version of the story.

Zordon’s original team of Power Rangers were selected back in 1969, and they came to battle with the Green Psycho Ranger, a spin-off villain of the Psycho Rangers from Power Rangers In Space. Given its prominence in the trailer and connection to the current story, the In Space team may play a big part of Shattered Grid.

Ranger Memories

Along with the clip of Power Rangers In Space, the following teams and individuals are shown briefly:

RPM (where Scott talks to his father), Lightspeed Rescue (as the Titanium Ranger reveals his identity), Megaforce and their first villain Admiral Malkor, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, Turbo (as they pass the torch to a new group of Rangers), SPD‘s Kat Manx and A Squad, Mighty Morphin’ Alien Rangers, Zeo, In Space‘s Astronema, Dino Charge, Dino Thunder, and finally Mystic Force.

These are the teams that have been confirmed so far to appear during the Shattered Grid event, and the clips shown here were most likely chosen for specific reasons. Maybe they’ll hint at involvement in the narrative.

Tommy Loses His Power

The final event depicted in the live-action trailer is also the most interesting. The final clip depicts the episode of the series after the events of the Green Candle arc. In this clip, Tommy says he doesn’t want his friendship with the others to end and Kimberly tells him not to worry. Although this event has yet to happen in the comics, perhaps its a signal of what’s to come.

This also comes after Drakkon regrets the loss of potential from the Ranger teams he’s watching, and perhaps seeing a version of himself completely lose his power angers him more so than everything else. Maybe Drakkon is still furious at seeing an alternate version of him become good and thus “squander” his potential as fans of the series know that Tommy Oliver never quite amasses the power Drakkon has in the series.

“It’s Time To Set Things Right”

One of the key phrases in this trailer is where Lord Drakkon says that it’s “time to set things right.” Seeing as how it follows the clip of a version of himself losing his power, perhaps this is Drakkon’s overall mission. As teased in the comic run, Drakkon chose to work with Rita because he felt that more success would be born from complete conquering of the Earth. A real “peace through absolute control” mentality.

Perhaps after spending time in the main time line (of which he was being kept locked up by Grace Sterling after Tommy and Billy’s initial confrontation with the villain), he had come to believe that his world and way of doing things was best. Angered at the very “lost potential” he sees in a world without his dominance, taking over would be “setting things right.”

“They Could’ve Been Gods”

Drakkon then says that he will invade their worlds and utterly subdue them. But when they’re at their weakest they will realize that “they could’ve been gods.” This is an interesting phrasing for a number of reasons, the least of which ties back into his need to dominate. Coinciding with his crying over “squandered” potential, and his need to “set things right,” is the need to get the others to accept his will.

Going back to the clip of Tommy not wanting to lose friends, this line of logic is depicting a Drakkon who wants acceptance rather than the complete evil he’s shown to be in the comics. It’s deep within, but there is a slight vulnerability to his wish to dominate the other worlds.

Why else would he keep constant reminders of his former foes around? The trophies make sense in a way, but there’s something drawing him back to this alternate life direction he could have taken and it’s only making him angrier.

Lord Drakkon’s Ruined World

The final shot of the trailer shows a live-action depiction of the World of the Coinless, Lord Drakkon’s timeline (down to the destroyed White House). The last we saw of Drakkon in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers #24, he had broken out of his imprisonment, destroyed Saba, and took its head as a trophy as he opens a portal back to his world.

It appears that at the beginning of Shattered Grid, this portal opening power (along with visiting the main timeline) has opened his eyes to the many possible Power Ranger worlds out there. In order to spread his dominance and prove that his mentality is right, he will send his entire army out into as many universes as needed.

Now all fans will have to do is wait for Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers to begin Shattered Grid proper.