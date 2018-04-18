Power Rangers Shattered Grid: Kyle Higgins Talks Drakkon’s Great Campaign

Lord Drakkon makes his big move in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26, but what exactly does he mean by the Great Campaign?

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you can check out our spoiler-free review here.

Early on in the issue, Drakkon tells Finster-5 that the time has come for the Great Campaign, something Finster-5 addresses as Drakkon’s talked about it many times before. Later on, it is brought up once more, and ComicBook.com had the chance to ask Power Rangers writer Kyle Higgins what exactly that means.

“Well, The Great Campaign is something that’s been on Drakkon’s mind for quite a while, and has been … Actually, it pre-dates our series and it’s something that we’re going to learn. What exactly that entails and what he is trying to achieve will play out over the next several issues, including Free Comic Book Day issue,” Higgins said. “Including The Annual, which takes a look at different eras of Power Rangers teams across the Shattered Grid. Or I guess at this point, Fractured Grid. And also in issue 27 as Drakkon begins his campaign, his assaults, his broader assault on these different teams of Rangers. He’s looking to amass power and consolidate … He’s looking to consolidate and amass power, as well as control influence on these worlds.”

That process begins with his takedown of the Samurai Rangers (well, most of them), and the exact why of it isn’t too far off either.

“As we start to learn more about him and where his plans for The Great Campaign come from, I think we’ll start to understand more of the why,” Higgins said. “And I don’t really wanna say much more than that because we’ve got some pretty cool twists and turns coming up that I think fans are gonna get a kick out of.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo with a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description can be found below.

“After the shocking events of the last issue, Lord Drakkon’s victory seems assured-unless the Rangers can find a way to team up with another team of Power Rangers they’ve never met before!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is in stores now, and make sure to let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments.