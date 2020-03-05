First Look At The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Morphing Into Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Exclusive)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been one of the coolest events of the year already, and things are only going to get better in issue #4. Thankfully we’ve got your exclusive first look at the anticipated issue, which not only gives us a look at Goni Montes’ stylish new Helmet Cover Variants but also the very first Turtles morphing sequence, and it is drool-worthy, trust us. After the Turtles signed up for Ranger service in the last issue, it’s time to actually answer the call as Shredder and Rita Repulsa fill the city with monsters and putties, and they do just that in our new preview. Now, that doesn’t mean the Rangers still don’t have a part to play, and we see them show up in the issue as well in their slick new Ninja garb. You can check out the new preview starting on the next slide.

Writer Ryan Parrott, artist Simone di Meo, colorist Walter Baiamonte, and letterer Ed Dukeshire seem to already have another hit issue on their hands, and you can find the official description of the issue below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as you’ve never seen them before vs Green Ranger Shredder! Will both teams be enough to stop the head of the Foot Clan as he wields the awesome power of the Dragon Shield and the Morphin Grid for evil? And what’s Rita Repulsa up to as the mighty battle rages on? “

As you can see in the preview, Dan Mora will be taking care of the main cover, while Goni Montes has done new versions of his hit Helmet covers, this time featuring each of the Turtles holding the Pink Ranger helmet, who is now April O’Neil.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4 hits comic shops on March 18th, and you can check out the exclusive preview on the next slide. Let us know what you think in the comments, and as always feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!

Donatello Turtle Ranger Helmet Variant – Goni Montes

Leonardo Turtle Ranger Helmet Variant – Goni Montes

Michaelangelo Turtle Ranger Helmet Variant – Goni Montes

Raphael Turtle Ranger Helmet Variant – Goni Montes

Main Cover – Dan Mora

A City in Need

It’s Morphin Time!

Reinforcements

A New Kind of Ranger