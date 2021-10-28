Power Rangers: The Eltarian War Begins in Mighty Morphin #13 Preview (Exclusive)

Both Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers have carefully laid the foundation for the epic Eltarian War, and with most of the pieces on the board, it’s now time for the battle to truly begin, and we’ve got your first look at The Elatrian War in our exclusive Mighty Morphin #13 preview. The preview takes us back in time a bit to reveal more details in Zartus and Zedd’s ascension to where they are now, and then we flash forward to the present in the aftermath of the Eltarian’s attack on the Power Rangers’ command center, teasing that one key Ranger might still be up and running. You can check out the preview starting on the next slide.

Mighty Morphin #13 is written by Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), drawn by Marco Renna (Once & Future, Klaus), colored by Walter Baiamonte with color assistance by Sara Antonellini & Katia Ranalli, and lettered by Ed Dukeshire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The issue features main cover art by InHyuk Lee (Seven Secrets), and variant covers Eleonora Carlini (Buffy the Vampire Slayer),

Mike Del Mundo (Vision), and Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers).

You can check out the official description below.

“It’s all been building to this, the inevitable showdown between the Power Rangers and their allies and the biggest threat they’ve ever faced – the Empyreals. And yet, the shocking conclusion of the first year of Mighty Morphin may have ended the war before it even began by decimating the very heart of the Power Rangers. Can the Rangers move past their betrayals in order to save Earth and the universe itself? Acclaimed Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott, along with artist Marco Renna, debuts the Power Rangers event that will decide the fate of every Power Ranger across the universe – The Eltarian War!”

Mighty Morphin #13 hits comic stores and digital platforms on November 10th.

Are you excited for The Eltarian War? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Main Cover By InHyuk Lee

Variant By Eleonora Carlini

Variant By Goni Montes

Variant By Mike del Mundo

Massacre

Betrayal

Watching and Waiting

Practice

Aftermath