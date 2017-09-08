Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Walter Jones Performs Karaoke At Dragon Con

Power Rangers fans are very familiar with Mighty Morphin’s Walter Jones, but you probably haven’t seen him like this.

The original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Black Ranger was one of the many in attendance at Dragon Con, and in addition to the usual meet and greets and appearances, Jones decided to try something a little different. He went to a local bar and threw down in some impromptu karaoke, and the fans in attendance ate it up. He delivered an entertaining performance, all while repping his Mighty Morphin Power Rangers legacy with a Black Ranger shirt.

He’s down for an encore as well and made sure to call out Arrow star John Barrowman to give him a hand next time. Barrowman is also known for his amazing musical numbers at conventions, so this could really be a performance for the ages if it happens.

You can watch the full video below.

Had so much fun at Dragon Con!! #johnborrowman next time we sing together👍🏾 #walterejones #blackranger #mmpr #hardrock #singing A post shared by WalterEJones (@walterejones) on Sep 8, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

Walter Jones’ character from Mighty Morphin showed up in the live-action reboot earlier this year, though the Zack in the film was a bit different than the original version. Most of the changes were well received, though Jones did tell AiPT! about one particular issue with the new take.

“[It had] no Hip Hop Kido!” Jones said. “It was a major motivator for so many fans to explore physical arts, dancing, gymnastics, parkour, etc… My character was the only character with that ability. It should have been included in some fashion.”

Hip Hop Kido is Zack’s custom fighting style, and during his Mighty Morphin days, the music would also change to a Hip-Hop track when Zack was fighting in the scene. It infused plenty of dance inspired moves and was one of the best parts of the big fight sequences.

Still, there was also plenty to love in the reboot. “RJ Cyler was super captivating as Billy,” Jones said. “I enjoyed all the actors! Great effects.”

Power Rangers is currently available on Digital platforms, Blu-ray, and DVD.