‘Power Rangers’ Jason David Frank Responds To Ronda Rousey’s WWE White Ranger Gear

Ronda Rousey brought Power Rangers to WWE‘s Royal Rumble thanks to her White Ranger gear, and Jason David Frank most definitely approaches.

Rousey rocked the White Ranger gear during her Royal Rumble match against Sasha Banks last weekend, which featured black, white, and gold gear complete with a Rousey-custom Morpher on her waistband. Original Green and White Ranger Jason David Frank recently gave it the White Ranger certification but expounded on those thoughts to ComicBook.com.

“I always liked WWE,” Frank said. “I have so many friends in the organization…soon as that happened I told Lio Rush like ‘Hey, Ronda wore the White Ranger gear in the last match…now she’s even more badass”.

The gear does look pretty slick, and recently Rousey posted all the amazing people that helped make it happen on Instagram, which you can find below.

If anyone wants to see a bunch of performers act tough and watch me resist every urge I had to beat the living shit out of anyone who dared approach me so I don’t get sued or arrested – check the link in my bio”

Here’s hoping at the next pay-per-view Ronda decides to take on one of Tommy’s other Ranger forms. It’s not like she doesn’t have a lot to choose from, as Tommy sported Mighty Morphin Green, Zeo Red, Turbo Red, and Dino Black.

Frank will actually be hopping into the wrestling ring soon as part of Laredo Wrestling Alliance, but he’s also debuting a new short film called Mask, which will be the first time he’s sharing his poetry with fans. In fact, WWE’s Lio Rush has been a huge source or encouragement when it comes to Frank writing more poetry, and soon fans will have a chance to see it as well.

The new project is being handled by Cold Creek Films and will hit Frank’s YouTube Channel on February 20th.

