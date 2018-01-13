Super Sentai: Lupinranger Vs Patoranger Gets New Character Bios and Supporting Cast

More details are starting to come to light about Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger, including some new character bios.

The new bios give fans a better sense of what to expect when the show debuts next month. The bios can be found below (via TokuNation).

LupinRed- Makes rash decisions, unsure of himself.

LupinBlue- Blackhearted, loses himself in character during fights.

LupinYellow- Acts like a “dumb little sister” but actually very firm & competent.

PatorenIchigo- Very serious, aiming for “zero crime.”

PatorenNigo- Bright, obedient & totally dedicated to hunting the LupinRangers.

PatorenSango- Caring “older-sister” type to the team, not certain if the Lupins are true enemies.

In addition to the character bios, fans also got a first look at two supporting characters. The first is Ike Nwala, who plays the Hilltop Commissioner. He’ll act as the Patorangers guide, though they will also have a robot aiding them named Jim Carter, who will be voiced by Rie Kugimiya.

Yoichi Nukumizu will play the Lupinrangers’ guide Kogure, a descendant of the legendary thief Arsene Lupin.

You can get a look at them in the photos above.

The LupinRanger cast includes Itou Asahi (LupinRed), Hama Shogou (LupinBlue), and Kudo Haruka (LupinYellow). The Patorangers include Yuuki Kousei (Patorenichigo), Yokoyama Ryo (PatorenNigo), and Okuyama Kazusa (PatorenSango).

The two teams will clash early and often, with the Lupinrangers after a particular relic while the Patorangers attempt to collect it and keep it out of the Lupinrangers’ hands.

The two teams will have intertwined stories for the first half of the season (with each one getting the spotlight every other week) and if previous rumors are to be believed, but then will converge into one large story arc by season’s end. This will be presumably when they form one team against the Gangler Crime Syndicate, but none of that has been confirmed.

Toei’s Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger is the series’ 42nd season and will be premiering on TV-Asahi on February 11, 2018.