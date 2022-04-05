Super7 Power Rangers Ultimates Wave 3 Figures Are Up for Pre-Order

The third wave of Super7’s outstanding Power Rangers Ultimates figures has launched with 7-inch scale figures of the Black Ranger, Blue Ranger, Dino Megazord, Finster, Lord Zedd and his throne. Details about each release can be found below along with pre-order links. Note that Entertainment is currently offering free US shipping on all orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout.

Power Rangers Ultimates Dino Megazord 8-Inch Action Figure ($64.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “They say you never forget your first Zord and for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Dino Megazord is the one that started it all! Standing a whopping 8-inches tall, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! Dino Megazord figure features premium sculpting and deco and comes with two miniature Mighty Morphin Power Rangers figures. Wielding the Mega Power Sword along with the Mastodon Shield, evil stands no chance!” Full accessories include:

4x Interchangeable Hands

1x Power Sword

1x Mastodon Shield

2x Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Miniature Figures (Pink and Yellow Rangers)

1x Metal Megazord Power Coin

Power Rangers Ultimates Lord Zedd 7-Inch Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “If the Power Rangers thought that Rita Repulsa was bad, they were in for a rude awakening once the mighty Lord Zedd arrived on the scene! This 7-inch scale fully articulated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! Lord Zedd figure features premium sculpting and deco and comes with interchangeable hands and Z-Staff, Growth Bombs, and Snake accessories.” Full accessories include:

2x Interchangeable Heads

10x Interchangeable Hands

1x Z-Staff

1x Z-Staff Snake

3x Growth Bombs

Power Rangers Ultimates Lord Zedd’s Throne 7-Inch Scale Accessory ($44.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “The Emperor of All He Sees needs a throne befitting of his malevolence, and no chair is more sinister than the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! Lord Zedd Throne! This fully detailed, perfectly-scaled throne will be the centerpiece of your Moon Palace.”

Power Rangers Ultimates Blue Ranger 7-Inch Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “The original Mighty Morphin Blue Ranger, Billy Cranston, had the most to overcome, facing fierce battles despite not being a natural athlete like his peers. Quick with his mind, Billy is able to whip up inventions just in the nick of time to help the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers thwart the plans of Rita Repulsa and her evil cohorts! This 7-inch scale fully articulated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! Blue Ranger figure features premium sculpting and deco, interchangeable heads and hands, and a variety of iconic accessories.” Full accessories include:

3x Interchangeable Heads

10x Interchangeable Hands

2x Half Power Lances (Combinable)

2x Quarter Power Lances

2x Toyetic Power Lances (Combinable)

1x Power Crystal

1x Open Power Morpher

1x Foam Gun

4x Blade Blasters

Power Rangers Ultimates Black Ranger 7-Inch Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Whether using his martial arts skills on his own or teaming up with the other Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Mighty Morphin Black Ranger is always ready to protect Angel Grove from the forces of evil! This 7-inch scale fully articulated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! Black Ranger figure features interchangeable heads to represent both Zack Taylor and Adam Park, as well as a variety of iconic accessories.” Full accessories include:

3x Interchangeable Heads

2x Martial Arts Hands

1x Power Axe

1x Toyetic Power Axe

1x Power Crystal

1x Open Power Morpher

1x Extinguisher

1x Dragon Shield

2x Dragon Shield Arms

4x Blade Blaster

Power Rangers Ultimates Finster 7-Inch Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “After being locked away for 10,000 years, Rita Repulsa’s most loyal henchman is finally free! Finster and his Monster-Matic created countless Putty Patrollers and other monsters to harass the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. This 7-inch scale fully articulated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! figure of Finster features premium sculpting and deco and comes with interchangeable hands and a variety of iconic accessories.” Full accessories include:

8x Interchangeable Hands

1x Soft Goods Smock

1x Sculpting Tool

3x Putty Sculptures

1x Pudgy Pig Sculpture

1x King Sphinx Sculpture

1x Magnifying Glass

You can check out details on Super7’s Power Rangers Ultimates Wave 1 lineup here, and the Wave 2 lineup here.