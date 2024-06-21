The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Team Up with Usagi Yojimbo in New Crossover

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are no strangers to crossovers, and their latest team-up features Stan Sakai’s beloved Ronin Rabbit Usagi Yojimbo. Today BOOM! Studios announced a special one-shot crossover featuring the Power Rangers and Yojimbo, which will be written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers/Rogue Sun), illustrated by Shawn Daley (Ogre), and colored by James Jenner (Jim Henson’s The Storyteller: Shapeshifters). The one-shot will also coincide with Yojimbo’s 40th Anniversary and will hit comic stores this September. You can check out a full preview of the issue on the next slide.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Usagi Yojimbo will send the Rangers back in time after something happens with their morphers during a battle with Rita. They end up in the Edo era of Japan, and end up being approached by the mysterious Ogasawara, though as you might expect, not everything is as seems, and they will need to come to grips with that if they ever want to get back home.

The one-shot will feature a main cover by Tauren Clarke (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and variant covers by Sakai with colors by Eli Fujii, Jared Cullum (Usagi Yojimbo: Ice and Snow), Goni Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return), and Takeshi Miyazawa (Mech Cadets).

A Crossover Dream Team

“I’m really excited with Usagi’s crossover with the Power Rangers,” said comics legend Stan Sakai. “This is the first time Usagi has teamed up with real superheroes (that do not have shells)!It’s a great story with fantastic art!”

“I think one of the most exciting elements of comics is the unexpected crossover, so when BOOM! Studios asked me if I was interested in pairing the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers with Usagi Yojimbo, I didn’t hesitate,” said veteran Power Rangers scribe Ryan Parrott. “I’ve been a fan of Stan Sakai’s work and the epic story he’s been telling my whole life, so it was a true honor to get to step into that world and play with those characters. Plus, the moment I saw Shawn Daley’s artwork, I knew this had the potential to be an insanely fun, one of a kind ride that hopefully both Ranger and Samurai fans will enjoy.”

“Some characters feel destined to cross paths, and I hadn’t realized how much I needed this team-up until I was asked to help bring it to life,” said artist Shawn Daley. “Stan Sakai’s legendary work was a formative introduction to comics for me, and as a lifelong fan of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the combination hits hard. That’s in no small part to Ryan’s incredibly fun script, which has been a privilege to draw. I also got to use my original Power Rangers figures for reference material – an artist’s dream come true!”

What Is Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Usagi Yojimbo #1 About?

During a routine Rita Repulsa attack, the Rangers’ morphers do something unexpected…by hurling them back to the Edo era of Japan! Upon arriving at their historic destination, the mysterious Ogasawara begs the Rangers for their help. But the enemy they face isn’t what they were expecting…and our band of heroes will have to face a painful revelation if they want to save the day and return home.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Usagi Yojimbo #1 will hit comic shops on September 25th and is now available for pre-order.

Main Cover By Taurin Clarke

Variant Cover By Stan Sakai and Emi Fujii

Variant Cover By Jared Cullum

Variant Cover By Goni Montes

Variant Cover By Takeshi Miyazawa