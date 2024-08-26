The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Power Morpher Replica Is Back From The Dead

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Power Morpher

With Playmates picking up the Power Rangers toys license from Hasbro, there’s a good chance that the Lightning Collection line has come to the end of the road. That said, this might be your last opportunity to pick up the Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Power Morpher replica, which first launched in 2020 and has been out of production for quite some time.

Note that there are multiple deals going on right now that you can take advantage of when picking up your Power Morpher. Currently, you can order the Power Morpher with an automatic 10% in-stock discount and free U.S. shipping using our exclusive Entertainment Earth link. Note that the discount is good on any in-stock item, so you can add more collectibles to your cart and save on those as well. However, Entertainment Earth is also running a sale on in-stock items that offers 10% off orders of $100 or more, $25 off orders of $200 or more, and $50 off orders of $300 or more through September 2nd, so there are even bigger discounts to be had when you cross the $200 threshold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Power Morpher is inspired by the original morpher in the MMPR series and features premium painted details and diecast power coins that can be swapped out to unlock sounds and light up the morpher with colors inspired by each of the original Power Rangers: Mastodon, Pterodactyl, Triceratops, Sabertooth Tiger, and Tyrannosaurus.

As for the Playmates Power Rangers lineup, look for a kid-focused first wave to drop in 2025. Here’s what Hasbro and Playmates had to say about the partnership:

“We are honored to work with Hasbro on the reimagination of this iconic franchise’s toy line for long time fans and a new generation of children. Playmates and Hasbro speak the same toy language and share a passion for POWER RANGERS, a multi-generational phenomenon that has stood the test of time,” said Karl Aaronian, Playmates’ SVP of Marketing.

“Playmates’ ability to interpret character-based story telling in highly detailed, innovative, and affordable products has revitalized several iconic brands, they are the perfect fit to fully expand the POWER RANGERS franchise,” said Casey Collins, President of Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro. “While we’ll continue to provide oversight and direction on future POWER RANGERS product ranges, Playmates will leverage its action figure and accessory design, development and marketing expertise to create an entirely new play and collecting experience for fans of all ages. With two powerhouse companies coming together to support a powerhouse brand, the potential is limitless!”